Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Mumbai Indians will be taking on Rajasthan Royals in Match 9 of IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan has asserted that Ishan Kishan is fine despite having suffered a toe injury in the last game.

    Apr 1, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    It will be an exciting clash between record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and fellow former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Saturday, the game will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Ahead of it, MI Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan addressed wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan’s injury concerns.

    Kishan had suffered a mild niggle on his toe in MI’s opening game against DC last Sunday after receiving a toe-crushing yorker. He underwent scans immediately and did not take the field initially while defending the total before coming back later to keep the wickets. Clarifying his injury, Zaheer said that he was fine and would be available on Saturday.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    “He is absolutely fine. We’ve taken the necessary actions, just on the preventive side, whatever was required. He has been practising and training regularly. We had a gap in between, which helped him prepare for this game. He’s fully fit and available,” stated Zaheer during the pre-match presser.

    Also, speaking on Suryakumar Yadav’s availability, he mentioned, “Suryakumar Yadav is a retained player and has been a key member of this side. We are all eagerly waiting for him to take the field. Yes, he is in terms of his availability for the next game.” Watch his full conference video above.

    Recent Videos

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Top Stories

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb
    Entertainment

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB
    Entertainment

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB
    Entertainment

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb
    Entertainment

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh
    CRICKET

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Must See

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb
    India News

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb
    India News

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw
    India News

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP