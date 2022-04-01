IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

Mumbai Indians will be taking on Rajasthan Royals in Match 9 of IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan has asserted that Ishan Kishan is fine despite having suffered a toe injury in the last game.

It will be an exciting clash between record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and fellow former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Saturday, the game will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Ahead of it, MI Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan addressed wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan’s injury concerns.

Kishan had suffered a mild niggle on his toe in MI’s opening game against DC last Sunday after receiving a toe-crushing yorker. He underwent scans immediately and did not take the field initially while defending the total before coming back later to keep the wickets. Clarifying his injury, Zaheer said that he was fine and would be available on Saturday.

“He is absolutely fine. We’ve taken the necessary actions, just on the preventive side, whatever was required. He has been practising and training regularly. We had a gap in between, which helped him prepare for this game. He’s fully fit and available,” stated Zaheer during the pre-match presser.

Also, speaking on Suryakumar Yadav’s availability, he mentioned, “Suryakumar Yadav is a retained player and has been a key member of this side. We are all eagerly waiting for him to take the field. Yes, he is in terms of his availability for the next game.” Watch his full conference video above.