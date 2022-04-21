IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians is up against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Thursday. MI's Jaudev Unadkat has termed the rivalry between the two sides as El Classico.

The stage is set for a cliff-hanger, as two champion teams, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), clash in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Known as the El Classico of the IPL, MI pacer Jaydev Unadkat asserted that his side would leave no stones unturned.

MI has been without a win in IPL 2022 so far, losing all the six games. On the other hand, CSK, too, has had a terrible season, winning just five of the six matches. Meanwhile, Unadkat feels that MI would get back to its winning ways as long as it can follow the instructions from the team skipper, Rohit Sharma.

During the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Unadkat sounded, "Everyone of us knows these are the two most successful franchises in the IPL. The kind of legacy they have now in this tournament has made this tournament special, I would say. They have both contributed to making IPL what IPL is. I haven't been a part of it, but from the outside perspective, it's probably the El Classico of the IPL. To be a part of that clash would be something to look forward to. And, because both teams have struggled in the tournament so far, I think both teams will come hard. And, from our side, I'm going to say for sure, we're going to come hard, and it's going to be a good contest. So, looking forward to it."

"Yes, pressure is going to be there. It's always there. It doesn't matter if you have won five out of six games or not won any games. The pressure is going to be there. So then, remaining calm and making those decisions in those situations depends on whether you panic or don't. Pressure's there, but the pressure pushes us to do well and not push us to panic. That's where we want to be as a team. That's what Rohit bhai said, and that's what everyone in the team is saying," added Unadkat. Watch his entire presser above.