    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Tim David of Mumbai Indians has stated that it has been fun working with skipper Rohit Sharma so far in IPL 2022. Check out what more he has to say.

    Apr 5, 2022, 8:17 PM IST

    Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) has not had the greatest of starts to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). It has lost its opening two games as it prepares to take on fellow former two-time champion and IPL 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. In the meantime, MI's Tim David has spoken on numerous topics, including his stint with MI and skipper Rohit Sharma so far.

    "He [Rohit] has been a fun captain. I've only played two games with him, so just getting used to playing with him. Getting used to playing with lots of guys in the team, but we'll find our feet and start playing better as a team as the tournament goes on," David said on Rohit.

    Speaking on his all-round gameplay and abilities, David stated, "I think that happens over time naturally. You can't just get all of it in a notebook straightaway. It happens with different questions, situations, and experiences at training and trying to run some ideas past Kieron Pollard. Just get little bits here and there, and hopefully, I can gain some of those experiences from him, and maybe some that I can try and use in a game or that I can add to my game that can be successful." Watch his whole press conference video above.

