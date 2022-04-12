IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans has had a great start to IPL 2022, winning three of its opening four matches. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan is enjoying his stint with his new team.

New Indian Premier League (IPL) side Gujarat Titans (GT) has had a great start to the tournament this season. In four matches, it has won three and lost one. Meanwhile, GT's star Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has enjoyed his stint with the team and that it was a beautiful feeling playing against his former side SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Rashid is coming off a great stint with former champion SRH. Notably, his leg-spins are so lethal that the batters choose to play him out rather than attack him. Reflecting on the same, Rashid asserted that the batters have stopped taking risks against him while he continues to bowl in his usual manner.

"I'm happy with how I'm bowling in this competition so far. I don't focus on results. It's all about how I'm bowling. At the moment, my bowling is great. But it's about the opposition. They don't take that kind of risk against you, which will allow you to take more wickets," Rashid said during a media interaction on Tuesday.

Speaking about GT's loss against his old side, SRH, Rashid explained his slow starts to the IPL. "If you look at the stats in IPL, I always have similar (slow) starts. I've always taken 5-6 wickets, not 12-13 in the first four-five games. It always remained the same. But definitely, I will try my best to keep improving. There will be a time when I'll deliver that magic spell," he defined. Watch his full PC above.