Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Mumbai Indians take on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Sunday. Although MI is nearly out of the playoffs race, Zaheer Khan has expressed his faith in the squad.

    Apr 24, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns against new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Despite MI being winless and nearly out of playoff contention, MI’s Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan has expressed his faith in the squad.

    Speaking ahead of the LSG game during the pre-match press conference, Zaheer considered, “When you speak about the squad and how they are looking, in terms of preparation and their capabilities, I have full faith in the squad. That’s how I look at it. It’s a team. We are going to back each other through and through. I would say this squad is capable of stacking up wins together, and that’s what I want to see in the remainder of the season, and that’s what we will be looking to achieve. You don’t want to look too far ahead. You want to look at every game, one game at a time.”

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    “To be in this kind of situation is never easy. So, for us, as we advance, the focus will be straightforward: take each game as it comes. The important thing is you go out there and put your best to win the game of cricket. That’s something we are looking at achieving right now. When you keep things simple, you have to go out there and play a game of cricket, and when you are going out there to play a game of cricket, the only thing which is going to be in your mind is how you can win that game. So, we will look at the season like that,” added Zaheer.

    “Not every day will be your day, but you go out there and give your best. The same individuals have been going for runs, and the same individuals will come out there and give the best performance for you. That is something the game of cricket teaches you. The team sport dynamic is like that. So, you have to have that faith in each individual,” Zaheer concluded. Watch his entire presser above.

    Recent Videos

    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Video Top Stories

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb
    Entertainment

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Must See

    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like
    Technology

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave
    India News

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb
    India News

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'