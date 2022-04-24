IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

Mumbai Indians take on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Sunday. Although MI is nearly out of the playoffs race, Zaheer Khan has expressed his faith in the squad.

Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns against new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Despite MI being winless and nearly out of playoff contention, MI’s Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan has expressed his faith in the squad.

Speaking ahead of the LSG game during the pre-match press conference, Zaheer considered, “When you speak about the squad and how they are looking, in terms of preparation and their capabilities, I have full faith in the squad. That’s how I look at it. It’s a team. We are going to back each other through and through. I would say this squad is capable of stacking up wins together, and that’s what I want to see in the remainder of the season, and that’s what we will be looking to achieve. You don’t want to look too far ahead. You want to look at every game, one game at a time.”

“To be in this kind of situation is never easy. So, for us, as we advance, the focus will be straightforward: take each game as it comes. The important thing is you go out there and put your best to win the game of cricket. That’s something we are looking at achieving right now. When you keep things simple, you have to go out there and play a game of cricket, and when you are going out there to play a game of cricket, the only thing which is going to be in your mind is how you can win that game. So, we will look at the season like that,” added Zaheer.

“Not every day will be your day, but you go out there and give your best. The same individuals have been going for runs, and the same individuals will come out there and give the best performance for you. That is something the game of cricket teaches you. The team sport dynamic is like that. So, you have to have that faith in each individual,” Zaheer concluded. Watch his entire presser above.