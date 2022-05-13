Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Mohammed Shami has been one of the fine performers for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. He recently admitted that he has always enjoyed the responsibility of bowling with the white ball.

    May 13, 2022, 7:03 PM IST

    Indian seamer Mohammed Shami is one of the prime bowlers for Team India across formats. Although he has not garnered enough success in the Twenty20 (T20) format and limited-overs as a whole, he continues to play a pivotal role in the success of the side. Similarly, in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has a strenuous outing with Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, he has delivered to perfection with the new team Gujarat Titans (GT), as he has also aided the side in sealing the playoffs berth in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, he has admitted that he has enjoyed the responsibility of bowling with the white ball every time.

    "Whenever I have had the white ball, I have given my utmost best and performed to the fullest. In the last three-four seasons, no one has claimed more wickets than me [fourth]. Thus, I give my best every single time with the white ball," stated Shami during a virtual media interaction on Friday.

    Shami also heaped praise on India's rising pace sensation Umran Malik, who has consistently been bowling at a sheer pace of above 150 km/h. However, he is not a fan of speed and prefers being accurate. "He [Malik] has got the pace and has everything one needs. However, he still needs to mature as a pacer and be accurate at a high pace," Shami reckoned.

    Shami was also all-praise for GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who has evolved dramatically as a skipper and has helped GT become the first side to seal its playoffs spot. "He is aggressive as well as chilled out. Ever since he became the captain, he's become normal, and his reactions have reduced. I have seen a lot of changes in him as a captain compared to player," he stated. Watch his entire video above.

