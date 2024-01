Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won an AED 10 million prize in the latest Mahzooz draw, talks about the unexpected fortune in an exclusive interview with Asianet News.

Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won an AED 10 million prize in the latest Mahzooz draw, talks about the unexpected fortune in an exclusive interview with Asianet News.