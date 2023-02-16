Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    "From all the statistics using 10-year growth rates and also what looks apparent, India will have the greatest and the fastest growth rate economically, and have the greatest transformation than any country," the founder of Bridgewater Associates said during an interaction at the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai.

    Billionaire American investor Ray Dalio has said that India will have the highest growth in the coming years. "From all the statistics using 10-year growth rates and also what looks apparent, India will have the greatest and the fastest growth rate economically and have the greatest transformation than any country," the founder of Bridgewater Associates said during an interaction at the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai.

    Citing the power conflict between the United States and China, Dalio said that those who have not been involved in the wars and stand aside from the war actually prosper from whatever conflicts exist. "Neutral countries like India will develop," he said.

    Dalio made the remarks during a discussion with Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, on the subject of 'Governments and the changing world order'.

