  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Feb 1, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the central budget 2022-2023, Volvo India Managing Director, Kamal Bali has lauded this budget by terming it as 'progressive, thoughtful, meaningful and growth-oriented' central budget.

    According to Bali, this year's budget can reach the sections of the society and he believes that the government in the right direction aims to adopt modern technology.

    He opined that the capex of Rs 7.5 lakh crores in improving logistics infrastructure through PM 'Gati Shakti', health infrastructure, educational reforms, women empowerment, the housing sector will further put the country on a progressive path as he hopes that this decision will also fuel multiple job opportunities.

    He further noted that public transport, push to urban infrastructure, interoperable battery swapping policy are big positive announcements from the budget 2022. Extension of credit guarantee to MEMEs and help to the hospitality sector is a welcome relief to the respective sectors.
    Bali also appreciated the announcement on clean and green technology, and the move to bring a digital rupee in the coming days and says there is nothing negative from this year's budget.

    Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech has emphasized on PM Gati Shakti which aims at boosting economic growth by giving push to road ways, railways, mass transport, airports, ports, waterways and logistic infrastructure. She stressed that to realize the growth, state governments and private sectors have to join hands with the union government.

    Recent Videos

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez on NorthEast United win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 77): Five-star Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche flatten NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 77): Five-star Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche flatten NorthEast United

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Must See

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm
    Video Icon
    Budget 2022

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb
    Video Icon
    Budget 2022

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'

    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb
    Video Icon
    Budget 2022

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    x
    live blog image

    Presenting Sponsor
    sponsor image 1sponsor image 2