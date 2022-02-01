Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

Hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the central budget 2022-2023, Volvo India Managing Director, Kamal Bali has lauded this budget by terming it as 'progressive, thoughtful, meaningful and growth-oriented' central budget.

According to Bali, this year's budget can reach the sections of the society and he believes that the government in the right direction aims to adopt modern technology.

He opined that the capex of Rs 7.5 lakh crores in improving logistics infrastructure through PM 'Gati Shakti', health infrastructure, educational reforms, women empowerment, the housing sector will further put the country on a progressive path as he hopes that this decision will also fuel multiple job opportunities.

He further noted that public transport, push to urban infrastructure, interoperable battery swapping policy are big positive announcements from the budget 2022. Extension of credit guarantee to MEMEs and help to the hospitality sector is a welcome relief to the respective sectors.

Bali also appreciated the announcement on clean and green technology, and the move to bring a digital rupee in the coming days and says there is nothing negative from this year's budget.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech has emphasized on PM Gati Shakti which aims at boosting economic growth by giving push to road ways, railways, mass transport, airports, ports, waterways and logistic infrastructure. She stressed that to realize the growth, state governments and private sectors have to join hands with the union government.