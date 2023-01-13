Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    "Any budget, which gives a push to the growth of the economy is obviously very positive for the automobile industry," Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava told Asianet Newsable

    The auto sector has great expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 2023-24 Budget. Asianet Newsable caught up with Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava on the sidelines of the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, UP.  Shashank said, "Overall, auto industry growth prospects are very closely correlated with the overall growth of the economy. Therefore any budget, which gives a push to the growth of the economy, is obviously very positive for the automobile industry."

    Giving a more specific response,  Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director said: "Maybe, for the hybrid and such emission lowering vehicles like CNG... some support. If it comes across, it would be great. But, obviously, the government takes the call because they are looking not only at the auto industry but also at the entire economy. They are the best judge."

    For more coverage from Auto Expo 2023, click HERE

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept to enter production in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept, to enter production in 2025

    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Video Top Stories

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset
    Lifestyle

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row
    Entertainment

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Must See

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations
    Auto

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw
    Auto

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw
    Auto

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025