Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

"Any budget, which gives a push to the growth of the economy is obviously very positive for the automobile industry," Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava told Asianet Newsable

The auto sector has great expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 2023-24 Budget. Asianet Newsable caught up with Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava on the sidelines of the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, UP. Shashank said, "Overall, auto industry growth prospects are very closely correlated with the overall growth of the economy. Therefore any budget, which gives a push to the growth of the economy, is obviously very positive for the automobile industry."

Giving a more specific response, Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director said: "Maybe, for the hybrid and such emission lowering vehicles like CNG... some support. If it comes across, it would be great. But, obviously, the government takes the call because they are looking not only at the auto industry but also at the entire economy. They are the best judge."

