  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US President Joe Biden to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping virtually today

    Biden and Xi spoke on the phone for around 90 minutes in September. In February, the two leaders chatted for two hours, their first phone contact since Biden was sworn in as US President.

    US President Joe Biden to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping virtually today gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Nov 15, 2021, 9:39 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet digitally on Monday to discuss methods to "responsibly manage" the two nations' competitiveness. This is the two leaders' first bilateral encounter since Biden took office in January of this year. Biden and Xi spoke on the phone for around 90 minutes in September. In February, the two leaders chatted for two hours, their first phone contact since Biden was sworn in as US President.

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the two leaders would address how to appropriately manage the rivalry between the United States and China and ways to collaborate where their interests overlap.

    Psaki went on to say that President Biden will state the United States' intents and priorities, as well as be open and honest about America's worries about China. Ties between the United States and China have deteriorated due to various concerns, the most recent of which is China's military operations near Taiwan. The Biden administration has been putting pressure on Beijing on various topics, including human rights, Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Tibet. Biden has also increased America's participation in the Indo-Pacific area in response to China's rising military assertiveness.

    Also Read | Joe Biden vows to protect Taiwan, says no policy change; China declares no concession on island

    The meeting was proposed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. He emphasised the significance of keeping lines of communication open to "responsibly manage" rivalry between the US and the People's Republic of China. The summit takes place against the background of rising tensions between two of the world's top economies over various problems ranging from human rights to Chinese aggressiveness in the Taiwan Strait. Earlier during the COP26 Summit, China and the United States announced plans to collaborate on reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. The decision came after US Vice President Joe Biden chastised China for failing to attend the 'crucial' UN climate meeting.
     

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2021, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US submarine collision in South China Sea Commander, two others fired

    US submarine collision in South China Sea: Commander, two others fired

    Video Icon
    US announces reward of up to $10 million for information leading to DarkSide cybercrime group gcw

    US announces reward of up to $10 million for information leading to DarkSide cybercrime group

    Video Icon
    Significant event very concerning too Top US General on China's recent test hypersonic missile gcw

    'Significant event, very concerning too': Top US General on China's recent test hypersonic missile

    Video Icon
    Dont impose CAATSA sanctions on India for buying Russian S-400 US Senators to Joe Biden gcw

    'Don't impose CAATSA sanctions on India for buying Russian S-400': US Senators to Joe Biden

    Video Icon
    US lifts severe travel restrictions on India China children under 18 exempt from vaccine rule gcw

    US lifts severe travel restrictions on India, China; children under 18 exempt from vaccine rule

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Gold silver price today November 15 Yellow metal sees a rise while silver remains unchanged gcw

    Gold, silver price today, November 15: Yellow metal sees a rise while silver remains unchanged

    Video Icon
    Rajkuar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding: Did you know Rajkummar was in awe of his lady love much before their film? drb

    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding: Did you know Rajkummar was in awe of his lady love much before their film?

    Video Icon
    Petrol diesel price today, November 15 Petrol still costs above Rs 100 in metros

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 15: Petrol still costs above Rs 100 in metros

    Video Icon
    Delhi govt to submit lockdown proposal to SC today on tackle air pollution gcw

    Delhi govt to submit lockdown proposal to SC today to tackle air pollution

    Video Icon
    Babasaheb Purandare, noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee, passes away

    Babasaheb Purandare, noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee, passes away

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon