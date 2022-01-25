  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK Police to probe lockdown parties at Downing Street

    "The Met is currently examining several occurrences that occurred at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to suspected Covid-19 violations," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the London Assembly local body.

    UK Police to probe lockdown parties at Downing Street gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 5:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    London's police chief on Tuesday revealed her investigators are looking into multiple parties that occurred at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office and government agencies amid Covid lockdowns. "The Met is currently examining several occurrences that occurred at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to suspected Covid-19 violations," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the London Assembly local body.

    There are allegations that a series of parties were hosted at Downing Street while the rest of the country was under lockdown have rocked Johnson's government in recent weeks, precipitating the greatest crisis of his premiership and calls for his resignation. On Monday night, the most recent disclosures came with accusations that Johnson violated lockdown regulations by hosting a birthday party in Downing Street on June 19, 2020. According to ITV News, up to 30 people were present. Outdoor social events were limited to six individuals at the time. "I should emphasise that the fact that we are currently investigating does not necessarily imply that fixed penalty letters (fines) will be issued in every incident and to every person implicated," Dick told the Assembly's Police and Crime Committee. "We will not provide a continuous update on our ongoing investigations. But I can tell you that we will provide updates at key times, as we always do."

    Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised for attending a "bring your own drink" dinner at his official house during the initial coronavirus lockdown, saying he understood the outrage. He said he understands their wrath at the government when they believe the rules are not being appropriately followed by those who create the rules in Downing Street.

    Johnson, who won a landslide election victory in 2019 on a promise to get Britain out of the European Union, said he regretted his conduct and mistaken the gathering at Downing Street for a business function on May 20, 2020.

    Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson apologises in Parliament for attending lockdown party

    Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson under fire after 'bring your own booze' email surfaces

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brute kicks girlfriend's face as she found her ex more attractive than Cristiano Ronaldo-dnm

    Brute kicks girlfriend’s face as she found her ex more attractive than Cristiano Ronaldo

    Liverpool teen loses nipples after freezing it off with two cans of Lynx for a dare-dnm

    Liverpool teen loses nipples after freezing it off with two cans of Lynx for a dare

    UK PM Boris Johnson apologises in Parliament for attending lockdown party gcw

    UK PM Boris Johnson apologises in Parliament for attending lockdown party

    UK introduces NHS Food Scanner App offers healthier food choices gcw

    UK introduces NHS Food Scanner App, offers healthier food choices

    UK PM Boris Johnson under fire after bring your own booze email surfaces gcw

    UK PM Boris Johnson under fire after 'bring your own booze' email surfaces

    Recent Stories

    Thinking of losing post pregnancy weight Follow Shilpa Shetty diet that she used to shed the extra kilos drb

    Thinking of losing post-pregnancy weight? Follow Shilpa Shetty’s diet that she used to shed the extra kilos

    Republic Day nine reasons why 73rd RDay celebrations will be special

    9 reasons why Republic Day 2022 celebrations will be special

    NASA offers USD 1 million for innovative ideas to feed astronauts in Deep Space Food Challenge gcw

    NASA offers $1 million for innovative ideas to feed astronauts in 'Deep Space Food Challenge'

    Not Ralf Rangnick, but Cristiano Ronaldo wants Luis Enrique as next Manchester United manager-ayh

    Not Ralf Rangnick, but Cristiano Ronaldo wants this manager to lead Manchester United

    football Barcelona offers 3-year contract to Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea awaits its captain's decision Report

    Barcelona offers 3-year contract to Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea awaits its captain's decision: Report

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFCs Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFC's Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Video war goes next level Congress portrays Channi as Thor PM Modi as Thanos gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Video war goes next level; Congress portrays Channi as 'Thor', PM Modi as 'Thanos'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 70): Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 70): Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0

    Video Icon