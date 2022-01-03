  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US, allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia invades: Joe Biden assures Ukrainian prez

    The call comes ahead of Russia and US meeting in person on January 10 in Geneva amid the Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border.

    US allies to respond decisively if Russia invades Joe Biden assures Ukrainian prez - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Jan 3, 2022, 3:22 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to the White House, US President Joe Biden informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday that Washington "would respond firmly" if Russia attempted to attack its pro-Western neighbour.

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki informed that Biden made it clear, the United States and its friends and partners would respond firmly if Russia continues to occupy Ukraine.

    The call comes ahead of Russia and US meeting in person on January 10 in Geneva amid the Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border and ongoing tensions. The Zelensky spoke to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the call earlier this week. 

    In his chat with Zelensky, Biden also emphasized Washington's commitment "to the idea of 'nothing about you without you'," an apparent allusion to the necessity for Ukraine to be included in discussions about its own future.

    On Friday, Biden talked with Putin by phone, emphasizing that he would not be negotiating in public and that he would not be able to invade Ukraine. 

    During a holiday in Delaware, the US leader said, "he made it clear to President Putin that we will have to sever sanctions, we will increase our presence in Europe, with NATO allies" if Russia invades Ukraine. 

    In the Minsk agreement, mediated by France and Germany, Ukraine agreed to carry out political reforms while Russia agreed to end its support for Pro-Russian separatist rebels.

    Washington and the European allies criticize Russia for threatening Ukraine. Around 100,00 military troops are stationed near the border of the country, in the Crimea region captured by Putin in 2014. The government is accused of provoking of pro-Russian separatist war that erupted the same year in the east. 

    The Russian government claims the stationed army is to protect the expansion of NATO, despite the fact that Ukraine has not offered membership in the military alliance.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt move to free temples regressive: LoP Siddaramaiah slams BJP of eyeing temples wealth-dnm

    Religious mafia operating in the name of God in Karnataka: Congress

    EC urges chief secretaries of 5 poll-bound states to accelerate vaccination drive for all eligible citizens-dnm

    EC urges chief secretaries of 5 poll-bound states to ‘accelerate’ vaccination drive for all eligible citizens

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP Police files 5000-page chargesheet; Ashish Mishra named prime accused-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP Police files 5000-page chargesheet; Ashish Mishra named prime accused

    Video of Chinese flag-hoisting in Galwan Valley triggers storm in New Delhi

    Video of Chinese flag-hoisting in Galwan Valley triggers storm in New Delhi

    Did they die for me?' Meghalaya Governor's stunning claim on PM Modi's view on farmer protests - ADT

    'Did they die for me?' Meghalaya Governor's stunning claim on PM Modi's view on farmer protests

    Recent Stories

    Apple sheds light on AirPods 3 design features bluetooth limitations Details inside gcw

    Apple sheds light on AirPods 3 design, features, bluetooth limitations; Details inside

    Mouni Roy enters 2022 in an animal print bikini, check out her pictures here SCJ

    Mouni Roy enters 2022 in an animal print bikini, check out her pictures here

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Ben Stokes rubbishes rumours of England's Test captaincy, backs Joe Root to continue-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Ben Stokes rubbishes rumours of England's Test captaincy, backs Joe Root to continue

    Karnataka govt move to free temples regressive: LoP Siddaramaiah slams BJP of eyeing temples wealth-dnm

    Religious mafia operating in the name of God in Karnataka: Congress

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rang in their New Year on a cruise deck; actor shares dreamy pics drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rang in their New Year on a cruise deck; actor shares dreamy pics

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon