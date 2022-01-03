US, allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia invades: Joe Biden assures Ukrainian prez

The call comes ahead of Russia and US meeting in person on January 10 in Geneva amid the Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border.

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday that Washington "would respond firmly" if Russia attempted to attack its pro-Western neighbour.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki informed that Biden made it clear, the United States and its friends and partners would respond firmly if Russia continues to occupy Ukraine.

The call comes ahead of Russia and US meeting in person on January 10 in Geneva amid the Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border and ongoing tensions. The Zelensky spoke to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the call earlier this week.

In his chat with Zelensky, Biden also emphasized Washington's commitment "to the idea of 'nothing about you without you'," an apparent allusion to the necessity for Ukraine to be included in discussions about its own future.

On Friday, Biden talked with Putin by phone, emphasizing that he would not be negotiating in public and that he would not be able to invade Ukraine.

During a holiday in Delaware, the US leader said, "he made it clear to President Putin that we will have to sever sanctions, we will increase our presence in Europe, with NATO allies" if Russia invades Ukraine.

In the Minsk agreement, mediated by France and Germany, Ukraine agreed to carry out political reforms while Russia agreed to end its support for Pro-Russian separatist rebels.

Washington and the European allies criticize Russia for threatening Ukraine. Around 100,00 military troops are stationed near the border of the country, in the Crimea region captured by Putin in 2014. The government is accused of provoking of pro-Russian separatist war that erupted the same year in the east.

The Russian government claims the stationed army is to protect the expansion of NATO, despite the fact that Ukraine has not offered membership in the military alliance.