    BREAKING: Massive setback for Congress, RPN Singh quits ahead of UP Election 2022

    He has tendered his resignation to the party interim president Sonia Gandhi.

    UP Election 2022: RPN Singh quits Congress ahead, likely to join BJP
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
    Congress leader and former Union Minister RPN Singh has resigned from the party. He has tendered his resignation to the party interim president Sonia Gandhi.

    There is speculation that the descendent of the royal family of Sainthwar of  Kushinagar may join the Bharatiya Janata Party later in the day. 

    RPN Singh has been a Congress loyalist. 

    He was a legislator from Uttar Pradesh's Padrauna constituency. His late father CPN Singh was the elected representative from the seat between 1996 and 2009. 

    In the 16th Lok Sabha election, RPN Singh lost to BJP's Rajesh Pandey. 

    During the United Progressive Alliance regime, RPN Singh also served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs. 

     

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
