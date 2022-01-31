  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: SC breather for Bikram Majithia in drugs case, gets protection from arrest till Feb 23

    CJI Ramana observed “sorry to say that such criminal cases are coming up before the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 and everybody has reasons to suspect some motives.”

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 31, 2022, 2:03 PM IST
    The Supreme Court on Monday granted Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia protection from arrest in a drugs case till February 23. The court asked Majithia to surrender before the concerned trial court on February 23 and apply for regular bail in the drug case.

    A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli directed Majithia to surrender before the concerned Court on February 23 seeking regular bail. CJI Ramana observed “sorry to say that such criminal cases are coming up before the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 and everybody has reasons to suspect some motives.”

    “We are in a democracy. At least allow the candidates to file nomination and contest elections,” CJI added, according to LiveLaw.

    Last Thursday, the top court had asked the Punjab government to not take any coercive action against the Akali Dal leader after he approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail in the case.

    Majithia is contesting the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections from two constituencies — Majitha and Amritsar East. While Congress’ Navjot Sidhu is the Amritsar East MLA and will be contesting the 2022 election from the same seat, Bikram Majithia is the current Majitha MLA.

    The Supreme Court granting Majithia protection from arrest till February 23 comes as a big relief for the SAD leader since the polling in the state is scheduled to be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10 along with four other states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2022, 2:03 PM IST
    Vistara cancels several flights for February, offers refunds and waiver of change fee in rescheduling

    Punjab Election 2022: Denied ticket, Congress rebel KK Bawa vows to go independent from Ludhiana West

    PM Modi urges MPs to not let politics, polls affect Budget Session, ‘quality discussions in House must’

    Cyber security experts unfold proof of Pegasus use on phones in India, inform SC panel

    Punjab Election 2022: Sidhu or Channi? Congress begins brainstorming session for CM face

    Bharti Airtel acquires around 25% stake in Bengaluru based startup Lavelle Networks

    Economic Survey 2022 highlights: Govt pegs India's growth at 9.2 per cent in FY22

    Vistara cancels several flights for February, offers refunds and waiver of change fee in rescheduling

    Punjab Election 2022: Denied ticket, Congress rebel KK Bawa vows to go independent from Ludhiana West

    Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling announces birth of baby boy, her first child with hubby Akira

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

