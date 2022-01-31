Punjab Election 2022: SC breather for Bikram Majithia in drugs case, gets protection from arrest till Feb 23

CJI Ramana observed “sorry to say that such criminal cases are coming up before the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 and everybody has reasons to suspect some motives.”

The Supreme Court on Monday granted Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia protection from arrest in a drugs case till February 23. The court asked Majithia to surrender before the concerned trial court on February 23 and apply for regular bail in the drug case.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli directed Majithia to surrender before the concerned Court on February 23 seeking regular bail. CJI Ramana observed “sorry to say that such criminal cases are coming up before the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 and everybody has reasons to suspect some motives.”

“We are in a democracy. At least allow the candidates to file nomination and contest elections,” CJI added, according to LiveLaw.

Last Thursday, the top court had asked the Punjab government to not take any coercive action against the Akali Dal leader after he approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail in the case.

Majithia is contesting the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections from two constituencies — Majitha and Amritsar East. While Congress’ Navjot Sidhu is the Amritsar East MLA and will be contesting the 2022 election from the same seat, Bikram Majithia is the current Majitha MLA.

The Supreme Court granting Majithia protection from arrest till February 23 comes as a big relief for the SAD leader since the polling in the state is scheduled to be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10 along with four other states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.