Omicron in Karnataka: Mandatory vaccine for parents of children and public entering malls and theatres

The Karnataka government has ordered mandatory 2 doses for parents of school children and public entering to malls and cinema halls. Revenue Minister R Ashoka after the emergency meeting with CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that the government has taken this decision following increasing cases in schools and colleges and also after two Omicron cases were detected.

As two Omicron cases were detected, all international passengers must undergo the RT-PCR test on arrival, and only when the test shows negative, they will be allowed to leave the airport premises.

There is an option for testing, ranging between Rs 500 to 3000 and while boarding they must pay for hassle-free testing and their results will be out within hours.

This apart he said, the guidelines during the second wave like restriction on wedding attendees has been reimposed and less then 500 must be allowed to gather and masks are mandatory.

