Mumbai court declares former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh 'absconder'

In a setback for controversial former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, a Mumbai court has declared him an absconder on Wednesday if he does not respond in 30 days in connection with the Goregaon extortion case in which dismissed API Sachin Waze was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch.

The court passed a proclamation to declare former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh an 'absconder' if he does not respond in 30 days. The court ordered that the next step would be seizing of his assets, if the cop refuses to turn up.

“The court has allowed the proclamation application of Mumbai Crime Branch, now officially he is absconder in the case,” said public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap. Now, Police can designate him a wanted accused and initiate process to declare him an absconder, Jagtap added.

The development follows an application filed by the Mumbai Police seeking a declaration to the effect with regard to Singh, who is 'untraceable' since several months now. The Mumbai crime Branch had earlier issued multiple summons to Singh at all his addresses available in government records.

Singh was not available at his residence in Chandigarh and Rohtak while Mumbai police had visited his residence to handover the summons. He didn't respond to any of the summons.

Presently designated as Director-General, Maharashtra Home Guards, the ex-Mumbai top cop was issued non-bailable warrants by Mumbai and Thane courts. So far, three non-bailable warrants have been issued against Singh, whose current whereabouts are not known since the past several months.