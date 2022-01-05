  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    61 resident doctors at JJ Hospital in Mumbai test positive; over 100 health workers at Delhi AIIMS infected

    With the addition of 61 doctors, approximately 139 resident doctors across Maharashtra have tested positive for Covid-19.
     

    61 resident doctors at JJ Hospital in Mumbai test positive; over 100 health workers at Delhi AIIMS infected-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 1:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amid alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, 61 resident doctors were found positive for coronavirus at JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. With the addition of 61 doctors, approximately 139 resident doctors across Maharashtra have tested positive for Covid-19.

    The number of resident doctors who tested positive for COVID-19 at Mumbai's JJ Hospital rose to 61 on Wednesday, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors told news agency ANI.

    Incidentally, there is already a shortage of resident doctors in the city; with many others out of action on account of Covid, it will hamper patient care, said President of Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Dr Avinash Dahiphale as quoted by ANI.

    Meanwhile, in the national capital, as cases continue to rise unabated, over 100 health workers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) tested positive for Covid-19, over the last week.

    Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,466 new cases of Covid-19, pushing the total tally to 67,30,494. The total death toll mounted to 1,41,573 with 20 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 75 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such cases to 653 so far.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bulli Bai app: Third accused in Mumbai Police's net, 21-year-old held from Uttarakhand-dnm

    ‘Bulli Bai’ app: Third accused in Mumbai Police’s net, 21-year-old held from Uttarakhand

    No Nikah if it involves music, dance and DJ in Kashmir Valley's Mankote - ADT

    No Nikah if it involves music, dance and DJ in Kashmir Valley's Mankote

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash Tri service probe committee set to brief Rajnath Singh on Wednesday gcw

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Tri-service probe committee set to brief Rajnath Singh on Wednesday

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new integrated airport terminal in Agartala - ADT

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new integrated airport terminal in Agartala

    Mumbai Police arrest Bengaluru engineering student over 'Bulli Bai' controversy - ADT

    Mumbai Police arrest Bengaluru engineering student over 'Bulli Bai' controversy

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka college students wear saffron scarves to protest against hijab in class gcw

    Karnataka college students wear saffron scarves to protest against hijab in class

    Congress marathon stampede: Congress leader booked, NCPCR directs Bareilly DM to lodge FIR after 3 injured-dnm

    Congress marathon stampede: Congress leader booked, NCPCR directs Bareilly DM to lodge FIR after 3 injured

    Central government's new plan to end collapse of bridges in India - ADT

    Central government's new plan to end collapse of bridges in India

    BAN vs NZ 2021-22, 1st Test: Bangladesh ends New Zealand's unbeaten home Test run; netizens go berserk over historic upset-ayh

    Bangladesh ends New Zealand's unbeaten home Test run; netizens go berserk over historic upset

    Delhi may report 10000 COVID cases today 3rd wave has hit national capital says Satyendar Jain gcw

    Delhi may report 10,000 COVID cases today, 3rd wave has hit national capital, says Satyendar Jain

    Recent Videos

    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon