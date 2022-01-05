61 resident doctors at JJ Hospital in Mumbai test positive; over 100 health workers at Delhi AIIMS infected

With the addition of 61 doctors, approximately 139 resident doctors across Maharashtra have tested positive for Covid-19.

Amid alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, 61 resident doctors were found positive for coronavirus at JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. With the addition of 61 doctors, approximately 139 resident doctors across Maharashtra have tested positive for Covid-19.

The number of resident doctors who tested positive for COVID-19 at Mumbai's JJ Hospital rose to 61 on Wednesday, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors told news agency ANI.

Incidentally, there is already a shortage of resident doctors in the city; with many others out of action on account of Covid, it will hamper patient care, said President of Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Dr Avinash Dahiphale as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, as cases continue to rise unabated, over 100 health workers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) tested positive for Covid-19, over the last week.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,466 new cases of Covid-19, pushing the total tally to 67,30,494. The total death toll mounted to 1,41,573 with 20 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 75 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such cases to 653 so far.