  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman's avatar 'gang-raped' within 60 seconds of joining Metaverse

    Nina Jane Patel said that 'the horrible experience happened so fast' and before she 'could even think about putting the safety barrier in place'.

    Woman avatar gang-raped within 60 seconds of joining Metaverse
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 2:51 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    'Gangraped within 60 seconds of joining Metaverse,' that's how 43-year-old Nina Jane Patel described what happened to her virtual avatar late last year when she was a beta tester on the VR platform Horizon Worlds, created by Meta.

    Sharing her experience, Nina Jane Patel wrote on the web portal Medium, 'I was verbally and sexually harassed. Three to four male avatars with male voices essentially but virtually gang-raped my avatar and took photos. As I tried to get away, they yelled, 'don’t pretend you didn't love it' and 'go rub yourself off to the photo.'

    Terming what happened with her as surreal, she said that 'the horrible experience happened so fast and before I could even think about putting the safety barrier in place. I froze. It was a nightmare'. The safety barrier that Nina was referring to was Meta's Safe Zone feature that enables users to place a curtail interaction with other users. 

    The virtual world is currently in beta testing. Meta promises that users would be able to experience live events like concerts, sports, comedy from the 'best seat in the house'.

    In a statement to the New York Post, Patel said that the industry should come together and put security controls and safety measures to deal with harassment in the metaverses. She further said that this (harassment) would continue as the 'world fast moves from the 2D Internet into the 3D internet space (Metaverse)'.

    Reacting to the accusation, a Meta spokesperson regretted the incident and sought to reassure the users that the technology firm wanted everyone in Horizon Venues to have a positive experience and be able to quickly get access to the safety tools. 

    The spokesperson further said that the company is committed to building Horizon Venues as a safe online space and that efforts would continue to improve based on the feedback received from users about their interactions in the Metaverse.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MHA shares Dos and Don'ts to protect your mobile phone from threats

    MHA shares Dos and Don'ts to protect your mobile phone from threats

    Google rolls out Companion Mode in Google Meet for hybrid meeting gcw

    Google rolls out Companion Mode in Google Meet for hybrid meeting

    Budget 2022 5G services to be rolled out within 2022 23 gcw

    Budget 2022: 5G services to be rolled out within 2022-23

    Apple beats Oppo Vivo to become top smartphone company in China for first time in 6 years gcw

    Apple beats Oppo, Vivo to become top smartphone company in China for first time in 6 years

    Motorola 'Frontier 22' smartphone specifications leaked, possibly first 200MP camera phone

    Motorola 'Frontier 22' smartphone specifications leaked, possibly first 200MP camera phone

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022 AAP candidates sign affidavits pledge not to take bribes or defect gcw

    Goa Election 2022: AAP candidates sign affidavits, pledge not to take bribes or defect

    UP Election 2022: Don't want to be Hema Malini, says RLD head Jayant Chaudhary on BJP's offer

    UP Election 2022: Don't want to be Hema Malini, says RLD head Jayant Chaudhary on BJP's offer

    UP Election 2022 Congress decides to field no candidate against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Shivpal Yadav gcw

    UP Election 2022: Congress decides to field no candidate against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav

    MHA shares Dos and Don'ts to protect your mobile phone from threats

    MHA shares Dos and Don'ts to protect your mobile phone from threats

    North Korean leader Kim jong Un wife ri sol ju appears in public after 5 months gcw

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s wife Ri Sol Ju appears in public after 5 months

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Video Icon