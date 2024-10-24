WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam

A Jodhpur housewife lost Rs 31.25 lakhs to an online trading app scam after joining a WhatsApp group advertised on YouTube. She was promised high returns but the scammers disappeared after she transferred the money. Police have registered a case.

The increasing use of social media and online platforms has brought many opportunities for people, but it has also become an easy medium for cybercriminals. In a recent case in Jodhpur city, a housewife became a victim of fraud of Rs 31.25 lakh through an online trading app. The incident took place in the Bhagat ki Kothi area, where the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

The whole story started with an advertisement

Ritu Singh, a housewife, said that in September, she started trading through an online trading app called Nuevama Wealth. She learned about this platform after seeing an advertisement on the YouTube channel claiming that they teach trading. Ritu clicked on a link and joined a WhatsApp group, where she started getting information about trading.

Such a trick was played - the woman herself deposited 31 lakh rupees in their account

The group members assured Ritu that if she invested, she would get 1600 percent profit in four months. Due to this belief, Ritu sent money from different bank accounts several times. In total, she transferred an amount of Rs 31.25 lakh to the fraudsters. This process continued till October 16, but when Ritu contacted for her earnings, the fraudsters switched off their phones.

Don't make such a mistake even by mistake

After this incident, Ritu complained to the Bhagat ki Kothi police station. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police immediately started investigation and registered a case of fraud against "Nuevama Wealth & Investment Limited". It is noteworthy that incidents of fraud are happening continuously through social media. Despite this, people are opening unknown links without thinking and joining messages and groups of unknown people.

