WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam

A Jodhpur housewife lost Rs 31.25 lakhs to an online trading app scam after joining a WhatsApp group advertised on YouTube. She was promised high returns but the scammers disappeared after she transferred the money. Police have registered a case.

WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 6:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 6:26 PM IST

The increasing use of social media and online platforms has brought many opportunities for people, but it has also become an easy medium for cybercriminals. In a recent case in Jodhpur city, a housewife became a victim of fraud of Rs 31.25 lakh through an online trading app. The incident took place in the Bhagat ki Kothi area, where the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

The whole story started with an advertisement

Ritu Singh, a housewife, said that in September, she started trading through an online trading app called Nuevama Wealth. She learned about this platform after seeing an advertisement on the YouTube channel claiming that they teach trading. Ritu clicked on a link and joined a WhatsApp group, where she started getting information about trading.

Such a trick was played - the woman herself deposited 31 lakh rupees in their account

The group members assured Ritu that if she invested, she would get 1600 percent profit in four months. Due to this belief, Ritu sent money from different bank accounts several times. In total, she transferred an amount of Rs 31.25 lakh to the fraudsters. This process continued till October 16, but when Ritu contacted for her earnings, the fraudsters switched off their phones.

Don't make such a mistake even by mistake

After this incident, Ritu complained to the Bhagat ki Kothi police station. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police immediately started investigation and registered a case of fraud against "Nuevama Wealth & Investment Limited". It is noteworthy that incidents of fraud are happening continuously through social media. Despite this, people are opening unknown links without thinking and joining messages and groups of unknown people.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Samsung to unveil tri-fold flagship smartphone in 2025 amidst rising foldable market competition gcw

Samsung to unveil tri-fold flagship smartphone in 2025?

Apple to hire 400 for new retail stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai gcw

Apple to hire 400 for new retail stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai

Here is why Apple hasnt released its latest intelligence features for iPhone users yet gcw

Here’s why Apple hasn't released its latest intelligence features yet

Tim Cook admits he was unaware of THIS iPhone feature gcw

Tim Cook admits he was unaware of THIS iPhone feature

WhatsApp update: Save contacts directly, no need to add to phonebook gcw

WhatsApp update: Save contacts directly, no need to add to phonebook

Recent Stories

Manipur: Masked man throws air punches, mocks Indian Army in viral video; sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

Manipur: Masked man throws air punches, mocks Indian Army in viral video; sparks outrage (WATCH)

Israel Uses SPICE 2000 Bomb to Destroy Building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video) RBA

Israel uses SPICE 2000 bomb to destroy building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

Trudeau breaking English language under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH) snt

'Trudeau breaking English language': Under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH)

Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party RBA

Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP dmn

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon