    Viral video: 1996 Apple Macintosh ad featuring Bollywood actor Samir Soni sparks nostalgia (WATCH)

    A nostalgic Apple Macintosh advertisement from 1996 featuring Bollywood actor Sameer Soni has resurfaced online, going viral and evoking memories of a bygone era in technology.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    As Apple gears up to release its much-anticipated iPhone 16 series today, September 9, a rare blast from the past has taken the internet by storm.  A nostalgic Apple Macintosh advertisement from 1996 has recently resurfaced online, evoking memories of floppy disks and CRT monitors. The ad, featuring Bollywood actor Samir Soni, has gone viral, with viewers sharing amused reactions on social media.

    The advertisement, which was shared on Instagram by Page TV1 India, opens with a senior official requesting Soni, who is playing an employee, to use his Windows disc on a PC when he arrives at the corporate headquarters. Soni utilises the Apple Macintosh to show that it is compatible with Windows software, even if at first he is reluctant to do so. The famous rainbow Apple logo and the slogan, "Does more, costs less, it's that simple," appear at the end of the commercial. The film's description, "Throwback: First Indian Ad for Apple Macintosh-1996," appears with the video.

    This underappreciated gem from the nineties undoubtedly brought back memories of an era when technological advancements were only starting to change the way people worked. Since going up online four days ago, it has had over 1.5 million views. Social media users are expressing a wide range of emotions in the comment area.

    Being the first commercially available personal computer with a graphical user interface (GUI) and mouse, the Macintosh, now commonly referred to as the Mac, was a revolutionary invention. launched on January 22, 1984, during Super Bowl XVIII by Apple Computer Inc., currently known as Apple Inc.

    The goal of the Macintosh was to provide an easy-to-use and accessible computer environment. With the introduction of a mouse and icons for different tasks and operations, like as point-and-click and click-and-drag, its design completely changed the way people interacted with computers.

