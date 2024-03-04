Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral post: 'You've always been great...' Bill Gates praises Mark Zuckerberg's dressing for Jamnagar gala

    During Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities, Mark Zuckerberg wore the hand-embroidered ‘Sunderbans Tigress' shirt designed by Rahul Mishra. Bill Gates loved Zuckerberg’s style.  Take a look at his post.
     

    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    The attire that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, wore to one of the parties during Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, astonished Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Anant and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations took place over the course of three days, from March 1 to 3. There were five events in all. Gates and Zuckerberg were among the many worldwide celebrities, athletes, and public figures that attended the lavish event.

    For the pre-wedding event 'A Walk on the Wildside' on March 2, Zuckerberg wore the hand-embroidered ‘Sunderbans Tigress' shirt designed by Rahul Mishra. The shirt, which was in line with the theme, was paired with white pants.

    In a picture with the CEO of Meta, Gates expressed his admiration for Zuckerberg's sense of style by writing, "You've always been great at dressing for the occasion, @zuck!" in the post's caption.

    Here’s what went behind making Zuckerberg’s shirt, as posted by Rahul Mishra.

     

    Zuckerberg and his spouse Priscilla Chan were present at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)


    On January 19, 2023, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, proposed to Radhika Merchant in a Gol Dhana ceremony held in Mumbai.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 5:37 PM IST
