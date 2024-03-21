Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    US government sues Apple over monopoly of smartphone market

    The US Department of Justice on Thursday filed a landmark antitrust lawsuit against Apple, arguing that the iPhone maker has monopolised smartphone markets. In the lawsuit, filed in the District of New Jersey, the Justice Department said Apple used its market power to receive more money from consumers, publishers and others.

    US government sues Apple over monopoly of smartphone market gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 8:40 PM IST

    The US Justice Department and more than a dozen states filed a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday. In the lawsuit, filed in the District of New Jersey, the Justice Department said Apple used its market power to receive more money from consumers, publishers and others.

    The much-awaited lawsuit comes years of accusations from detractors that Apple has hurt competition with its "walled-garden" approach to hardware and software, expensive fees, and restrictive restrictions in the app store: Apple is well known for making its technology user-friendly, but it does it by closely regulating—and occasionally even prohibiting—the ways in which outside businesses can engage with the tech giant's goods and services.

    Apple occasionally may provide its own goods with more features and access than those of its rivals. The business said that it will contest the lawsuit's charges and rejected them.

    In a news statement, the Justice Department stated that Apple "undermines apps, products, and services that would otherwise make users less reliant on the iPhone." "Apple exercises its monopoly power to extract more money from consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses, and merchants, among others."

    Apple, in a statement, said the lawsuit would hinder its ability to make the compelling and consumer-friendly technology that have made the company one of the most valuable in the world.

    This year, European regulations forced Apple to give other companies access to the iPhone’s tap-to-pay hardware chip, enabling the creation of competing digital wallets. But those rules are limited to the European Union. Apple charges a 30% fee on most transactions made through its app store, which is a common complaint from firms that try to offer subscriptions, claiming that Apple's massive dominance of the smartphone market forces them to pay an unduly high commission.

    The lawsuit comes as Apple already faces antitrust investigations in Europe and elsewhere.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 8:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 reasons why newly launched Vivo T3 5G is a must buy gcw

    5 reasons why newly launched Vivo T3 5G is a must buy

    Google Pixel 8a likely to launch soon with faster processor, better display: Report gcw

    Google Pixel 8a likely to launch soon with faster processor, better display: Report

    Elon Musk's Neuralink enables first patient to control computer, play chess with his mind (WATCH) gcw

    Elon Musk's Neuralink enables first patient to control computer, play chess with his mind (WATCH)

    Apple likely to launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro models on March 26; delivery expected in April: Report gcw

    Apple likely to launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro models on March 26; delivery expected in April: Report

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G key specifications REVEALED ahead of April 1 launch gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G key specifications REVEALED ahead of April 1 launch

    Recent Stories

    Threatening messages, beheading videos sent to at least 30 French schools; investigation underway snt

    Threatening messages, beheading videos sent to at least 30 French schools; investigation underway

    5 reasons why newly launched Vivo T3 5G is a must buy gcw

    5 reasons why newly launched Vivo T3 5G is a must buy

    Groundbreaking milestone: US surgeons transplant world's 1st genetically edited pig kidney into patient snt

    Groundbreaking milestone: US surgeons transplant world's 1st genetically edited pig kidney into patient

    BREAKING Delhi CM Kejriwal moves SC after HC denied protection from coercive action in ED case snt

    Delhi CM Kejriwal moves SC against HC order denying him protection from coercive action in ED case

    football ISL 2023-24: Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus 'delighted' to join Mumbai City FC, hopes to score goals snt

    ISL 2023-24: Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus 'delighted' to join Mumbai City FC, hopes to score goals

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon