    UK man sues Apple for Rs 52 crores after wife finds his 'deleted' iPhone chats with sex workers

    A British man is planning to sue Apple for over £5 million (Rs 52.93 crore) after his deleted messages to sex workers were discovered by his wife, leading to an impending divorce.  The businessman in question, from England, is taking legal action against Apple after his wife discovered messages.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    Was it an iPhone that just had its final laugh? While a business man thought he was having a fun time with sex workers, keeping his wife in the dark, ‘deleted’ messages from his iPhone have now become the reason for his messy divorce.

    The British businessman in issue is suing Apple after his wife found texts he had sent to sex workers on their family iMac, even though he thought the contents had been erased from his iPhone forever. The plaintiff, known only as Richard, claims that Apple’s unclear policies regarding deleted messages on its devices have had a devastating impact on his personal life.

    He revealed to The Times that he had contacted sex workers through the iMessage app on his iPhone during the last years of his marriage.  He was surprised to discover these damning texts on the family iMac, where they had been synced and saved for years, since he had assumed they had been erased from the computer.

    Within a month, Richard’s wife filed for divorce. “When you’re told a message is deleted, you have a right to believe it’s deleted. It’s all very painful and still very raw,” Richard told The Times.

    He regretted the severity and suddenness of his wife's revelation, and he conjectured that their twenty-year marriage may have been saved if the truth had turned out differently.

    Richard is suing Apple to recover money he believes he lost out on during the divorce as well as legal costs, totaling more than £5 million. According to him, Apple did not sufficiently notify customers that messages that have been erased may still be viewable on other devices that are connected. The ordeal, Richard said, has not only cost him financially but also taken a toll on his health. 

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 1:10 PM IST
