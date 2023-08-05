Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The rise of assistive devices: Tech empowering people with special needs

    Explore the life-changing potency of supportive gadgets and technology crafted for individuals with distinctive requirements. Starting from the Xbox Adaptive Controller for gamers to Amazon Echo's inclusion features and Apple's iPhone inclusion choices, leading tech enterprises are ensuring that technology is accessible to everyone.

    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 6:11 PM IST

    In today's tech-fueled world, major organizations like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon are leading the way in developing products with accessibility features, enabling individuals with disabilities to easily utilize technology. With approximately 15% of the global population having some sort of impairment, it is essential for technology companies to prioritize inclusiveness and design products that cater to a range of requirements.

    As awareness for assistive technology (AT) continues to increase, we are witnessing a growing assortment of innovative hardware products and software features aimed at dismantling obstacles faced by individuals with disabilities. In this blog, we will examine some of the prime instances of assistive tech that have revolutionized the lives of people with unique requirements.

    Xbox Adaptive Controller: Gaming for Everyone For gamers with impairments, the Xbox Adaptive Controller from Microsoft has been a game-changer. Resembling an old-school white box, the controller features two large reprogrammable black buttons and a smaller steering button. What differentiates it is the multitude of 3.5mm jacks at the back, allowing users to connect a variety of external switches, buttons, mounts, and joysticks tailored to their needs.

    Amazon Echo: Beyond Intelligent Speakers While many view the Amazon Echo as a convenient intelligent speaker, its impact on the lives of people with impairments is profound. Powered by Alexa, the Echo exemplifies how assistive technology can empower individuals with specific requirements. For those with limited vision, the Echo serves as a personal assistant, reading daily stories, performing basic calculations, setting alarms and reminders, and even conducting searches without the need for physical interaction.

    Apple iPhone: Inclusivity for All Apple has been leading the way in designing inclusively, integrating a wide array of accessibility features into its iPhones. These features cater to individuals with diverse disabilities, including visual, auditory, and motor limitations. VoiceOver, a screen reader, enables individuals who are blind or have low vision to effortlessly interact with their devices.

    Assistive Technology in Education: Equal Opportunities for All Assistive technology extends beyond consumer devices and has a significant impact on education as well. In classrooms worldwide, students with disabilities are benefitting from innovative tools and software. Text-to-speech and speech-to-text software are assisting students with difficulties in reading and writing to actively participate in the learning process.

