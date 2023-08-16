Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The overlooked travel essential: Understanding importance of travel insurance

    Discover the crucial significance of travel insurance for your journeys. Learn how travel insurance safeguards you against medical emergencies, flight disruptions, lost luggage, and more. Make informed decisions for worry-free travels.

    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    When it approaches travel, thorough planning is the essential to a smooth journey. From reserving flights to organizing accommodations and preparing bags, travelers meticulously arrange every detail. Yet, there's a vital aspect that often goes unnoticed – travel insurance. Often underestimated, the significance of travel insurance cannot be overstated. It's time to ponder whether purchasing a travel insurance policy is truly indispensable. 

    1. The Essence of Travel Insurance: Travel insurance is more than a mere document; it's a safety net that shields the insured against the range of risks associated with travel. Whether you're embarking on a domestic escapade or a foreign adventure, a travel insurance policy offers comprehensive protection. However, the selection of the right travel insurance plan is paramount. 

    2. Comprehensive Coverage for Various Risks: A trip insurance policy includes a range of risks, ensuring a stress-free journey:

    3. Accident Cover/Protection: From medical emergencies to mishaps during the journey, this coverage extends financial security. It caters to in-patient and out-patient hospitalization expenses. Travel insurance also covers transportation costs to the nearest city or your hometown, which is especially crucial when abroad, where medical expenses can be high. 

    4. Air Travel Cancelations and Delays: Unexpected events like flight cancelations, delays, or missed connections due to weather conditions are covered. The policy includes rescheduling flight expenses, along with costs for meals and accommodation during delays. 

    5. Loss of Identity Document: Overseas travel can involve the risk of identity document loss. International travel insurance usually covers such expenses, saving you from potential distress and financial burden. 

    6. Loss or Delay of Baggage:Whether domestically or internationally, baggage accidents can happen. Travel insurance helps to recover losses due to baggage loss, misplacement, or the need to purchase necessary items. 

    7. Personal Responsibility:Accidental damage to someone else's property can lead to unexpected expenses. Travel insurance steps in to take on the financial responsibility. 

    8. Extended Hotel Stay: In urgent circumstances that require a longer stay, travel insurance covers the additional accommodation costs.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 5:34 PM IST
