Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Relocate or face job loss: Apple is shutting down its AI team, over 120 employees to be impacted

    Apple decides to shut down its Data Operations Annotations team in San Diego, instructing employees to merge with the Texas team in Austin. It is offering $7,000 relocation stipend, severance pay and six months health insurance to affected employees.

    Relocate or face job loss Apple is shutting down its AI team over 120 employees to be impacted gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    In a surprising development, Apple has decided to shut down its Data Operations Annotations team, consisting of 121 employees in San Diego, responsible for advancing the company's artificial intelligence operations.  The team, which focused mostly on improving Siri through voice service inquiries, has been told to move to Austin and combine with the organisation's Texas division.

    Originally comprised of contractors who listened to Siri queries, the team transitioned to full-time employees in 2019 after the listening practice became optional for customers. The focus of the San Diego group extended to multiple languages, including Hebrew, English, various Spanish dialects, Portuguese, Arabic, and French.  The relocation announcement was made by a top deputy to Apple's AI chief, John Giannandrea, according to reports from Bloomberg, which Apple later confirmed.

    The move, according to an Apple representative, is intended to "bring together our Data Operations Annotations teams in the US at our campus in Austin, where a majority of the team is already based." She promised that all of the present staff members will be able to stay on at Apple in Austin in their current positions. The hitch is that San Diego workers must choose whether to relocate by the end of February; those who choose not to do so risk being fired on April 26.

    Even while Apple has stated that it is committed to San Diego, where the firm has experienced significant growth, many employees were taken aback by the AI team's move to Austin. Earlier indications suggested they would be relocated to a new Apple campus in the region by the end of January, but instead, they now face a move to Texas.

    Many of the impacted employees have expressed their unwillingness to move to Austin, citing worries that their lack of technical experience may prevent them from being hired. Although Apple has let staff members know that they can apply for other jobs, details on future job opportunities are still unclear.

    Apple is providing a $7,000 relocation compensation to staff members who decide to move to Austin before the end of June in order to facilitate the transfer. Those declining the offer will see their roles eliminated, receiving severance pay based on their length of service and six months of health insurance.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 12 India price leaked on Amazon ahead of January 23 event gcw

    OnePlus 12 India price leaked on Amazon ahead of January 23 event

    Flipkart Republic Day sale 2024 dates announced Massive discounts on iPhone 15 Samsung Galaxy series more gcw

    Flipkart Republic Day sale 2024 dates announced! Massive discounts on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy & more

    Oppo Reno 11 5G Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G launched in India will compete with OnePlus 11R iQOO Neo 7 Pro check specs price gcw

    Oppo Reno 11 5G, Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G launched in India; to compete against OnePlus 11R, iQOO Neo 7 Pro

    WhatsApp update Here is how you can use custom sticker maker only available for iOS users gcw

    WhatsApp update: Here's how you can use custom sticker maker

    Silicon Valley's new power couple: Who is Sam Altman's partner Oliver Mulherin & how their love story unfolded snt

    Silicon Valley's new power couple: Who is Sam Altman's partner Oliver Mulherin & how their love story unfolded

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Virat Kohli asking security officials to be kind with Indore fan who hugged Indian icon wins hearts (WATCH) osf

    Virat Kohli asking security officials to be kind with Indore fan who hugged Indian icon wins hearts (WATCH)

    Fire breaks out in closed BMC school in Mumbai's Parel (WATCH)

    Fire breaks out in closed BMC school in Mumbai's Parel (WATCH)

    Sabarimala: What's the difference between Makaravilakku and Makara Jyothi anr

    What's the difference between Makaravilakku and Makara Jyothi?

    Critics Choice Awards 2024: Oppenheimer to Barbie, here's who won what RKK

    Critics Choice Awards 2024: Oppenheimer to Barbie, here's who won what

    Football Mohamed Salah's late penalty rescues Egypt in thrilling AFCON opener against Mozambique of

    Mohamed Salah's late penalty rescues Egypt in thrilling AFCON opener against Mozambique

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon