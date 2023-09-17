Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance to launch Jio AirFiber on September 19; Here's what we know

    Reliance Jio is launching Jio AirFiber, a new wireless internet service that promises speeds up to 1.5 Gbps. Jio AirFiber will provide internet speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps. It will also feature parental controls, support for Wi-Fi 6, and an integrated security firewall.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 4:28 PM IST

    Reliance Jio is set to launch a new wireless internet service called Jio AirFiber on September 19, 2023. The service, which enables customers to play online games, stream high-definition films, and have video conferences without any lag, is a portable wireless internet service intended for homes and workplaces. It will provide speeds up to 1.5 Gbps. 

    Additionally, Jio AirFiber has features like parental controls, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, and a built-in security firewall. It's important to remember that the Jio AirFiber service was first unveiled at the company's 45th Annual General Meeting last year.

    Jio AirFiber is a brand-new wireless broadband service from Jio that offers high-speed internet access using 5G technology. Users may access rates of up to 1 Gbps, which are equivalent to those of typical fiber-optic connections.

    Jio claims that JioAirfiber is both portable and simple to set up. "All you have to do is plug it in and turn it on. Now that True 5G is linked to ultra-high-speed internet, your house has a personal Wi-Fi hotspot. It would be quite simple to swiftly connect your house or company to Gigabit-speed Internet using JioAirFiber," according to Jio.

    Jio AirFiber provides much more than simply fast internet. Parental control tools, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, Jio set-top box integration, and more network management are also included.

    Jio AirFiber is made to be plug-and-play, which increases its use and accessibility for users. Jio AirFiber is anticipated to have a competitive pricing, maybe costing around Rs 6,000. Due to the fact that JioAirFiber contains a portable gadget unit, its price may be a little more than that of a broadband connection.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 4:28 PM IST
