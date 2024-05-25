Nothing Phone 3 to feature iPhone-like action button? Take a look at Carl Pei's post

While Pei’s share focused on the quick setting, social media users were quick to spot a new button on the right side of the smartphone, which is speculated to be an action button like the iPhone.

Rumours about the Nothing Phone 3 have begun to gain traction. Following the success of the Nothing Phone 2, tech aficionados and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the flagship model. Nothing CEO Carl Pei is doing everything possible to get smartphone purchasers' attention, even as the expectation for the device grows. Pei recently teased a few photos of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 on his social media handle X (formerly Twitter).

The screenshots depicted the revamp of the Quick Settings panel. However, techies, this is not it. While Pei's post focused on the fast settings, social media users noticed a new button on the right side of the smartphone, which is thought to be an action button similar to the iPhone.



Carl Pie shared the photographs on the microblogging site X, writing, "Sharing some Quick Settings redesign WIP, any feedback?". Nothing CEO released photographs of the new fast settings in dark and light modes. The smartphone featured a somewhat different design, with the power button on the right side and the volume button on the left.

Users of smartphones were able to see an unambiguous preview of the next phone thanks to the sharing, which displayed the quick settings panel in both an enlarged and condensed version.

The business has made some subtle design adjustments to the Quick Settings menu, like adding circular symbols and shrinking the Wi-Fi toggle size. The brightness setting has been shifted to the bottom of the fast settings, along with a new toggle for mobile data. Furthermore, a new slider is included to choose between the device's ring, quiet, and vibration modes.

The iPhone 15 served as inspiration for the Action button and shortcut buttons, which provide a multitude of capabilities and can be customised to meet individual needs. For instance, one press of the button will silence the phone, while two clicks will enable users to take pictures.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Nothing Phone 3 is anticipated to debut in July of Q2 2024. Regarding the Nothing Phone 3's price, consumers could anticipate paying between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 for the gadget.

Latest Videos