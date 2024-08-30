Motorola Razr 50 India launch: Release date, specs, features, pricing, and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola is all set to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the Moto Razr 50, in India on September 9th. The device boasts a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with HDR10+ support and a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP wide lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens. Here's everything you need to know.

    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 7:22 PM IST

    After its global debut a month ago, Motorola is gearing up to launch the Razr 50 in India. The smartphone manufacturer has confirmed that the LTPO AMOLED Moto Razr 50 will be available in India starting September 9th. The smartphone is already listed on Amazon, with users anticipating one of the brightest displays on a foldable device.

    The LTPO AMOLED Moto Razr 50 is a classic flip phone with a 6.9-inch display. It boasts HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of nearly 3000 nits, making it ideal for consuming media even in brightly lit environments. With a 120 Hz refresh rate, transitions and scrolling are expected to be smooth. The visuals should appear vibrant and sharp thanks to a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 413 pixels per inch.

    The cover display features a 3.6-inch AMOLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1700 nits. Gorilla Glass Victus is used to protect the cover display.

    The phone sports an aluminum frame with a stainless steel hinge, a silicon polymer back, and a glass front when folded and a plastic front when unfolded. Additionally, it is said to have an IPX8 water resistance certification, which means it can withstand being submerged in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. When unfolded, the Razr 50 weighs approximately 188.4 grams and has a thin profile of about 7.3 mm.

    On the rear, it is expected to have a dual-camera configuration, possibly a 50MP wide lens with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide lens. Both the front and rear cameras can record 4K video at 30 frames per second. A 32MP front camera is available for stunning selfies. 

    The smartphone runs on Android 14 and is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7300X processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. There is also a 12GB RAM variant with 512GB of storage. It has a 4200 mAh battery and supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC connectivity are among the other features. The phone is expected to be available in Cola Gray, Beach Sand, and Spritz Orange.

