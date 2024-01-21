Man buys iPhone 15 on Flipkart during Republic Day sale, receives phone with fake battery

Flipkart faced customer complaints during the Republic Day sale, with Ajay Rajawat receiving a faulty iPhone 15 and suspected fake packaging. Despite an unboxing video and contacting Customer Care, he claims Flipkart refuses a replacement. Another customer, Sauro Mukherjee, reports receiving an old and dusty laptop. Both express disappointment and question the reliability of products from e-tailers.

A Flipkart customer raised concerns about receiving a faulty iPhone 15 during the Republic Day sale. Ajay Rajawat took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his ordeal, claiming that not only was the delivered device defective, but the box packaging also appeared to be fake.

Rajawat, who posted an unboxing video of the iPhone 15, ordered the device on January 13th and received it on January 15th. Expressing disappointment, he asserted that Flipkart is refusing to replace the phone. In a tweet, he mentioned, "I ordered iPhone 15 from Flipkart on 13th January, and I got it on 15th January. But Flipkart delivered a defective iPhone 15, and the box packaging was also fake."



To add to the authenticity, Rajawat shared a photo of the iPhone displaying a message indicating the inability to verify whether it contained a genuine Apple battery. Despite reaching out to Flipkart's Customer Care, he claims to have received no resolution. The Customer Care Executive responded to his post, saying, "My deepest apologies for your experience with the order. You can trust us to address your concerns. Please share your order ID with us through private chat for the privacy of your Flipkart ID. Also posted, please don't respond to fake social media handles impersonating our brand to protect your communications."

Another Flipkart customer from Madhya Pradesh shared a similar complaint. The customer, Sauro Mukherjee, who purchased a laptop worth Rs 1.13 lakh during the Republic Day sale, alleged receiving an old and dusty model. Mukherjee recorded the unboxing process, capturing the moment when he discovered the condition of the delivered laptop. Expressing his disappointment, he stated that this experience has taught him never to fully trust products ordered from e-tailers.