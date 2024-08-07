Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jio Recharge Plan: Mukesh Ambani gifts 4 affordable plans to his users; know benefits

    Reliance Jio Plan: Check out these four cheap plans with several features. We also take a deeper look at Jio's revised prepaid plans.

    Jio Recharge Plan: Mukesh Ambani gifts 4 affordable plans to his users; know benefits RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 5:26 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 5:26 PM IST

    Reliance Jio, founded by Mukesh Ambani, has announced many new, low-cost prepaid plans, shaking up India's highly competitive telecom market. This strategic move comes as another major entrepreneur, Gautam Adani, quickly increases his position in various industries, including telecoms.

    Also Read: What is Yen carry trade? Why did it trigger a global stock market fall?

    Here's a deeper look at Jio's revised prepaid options: 
    1. Rs 199 Plan: This plan has an 18-day validity and includes 1.5GB daily data (27GB total), unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.
    2. Rs 209 Plan: 22-day validity with 1GB daily data (22GB total), unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and access to Jio's entertainment services.
    3. Rs 249 Plan: This plan has a 28-day validity and includes 1GB daily data (28GB total), unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and access to Jio's entertainment services.
    4. Rs 299 Plan: This plan has a 28-day validity and includes 1.5GB daily data (42GB total), unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and access to Jio's entertainment services.

    Also Read: Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 07: 8 gm gold rate DROPS again! CHECK

    Jio intends to consolidate its position as India's premier telecom company by focusing on affordability and value. The timing of these new initiatives, which coincide with Adani's expanding aspirations, shows a calculated strategy to preserve its competitive advantage.

    As the struggle for domination in India's telecom sector heats up, Jio's aggressive price plan is guaranteed to pressure competitors while providing customers with cheaper options.  

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flipkart flagship sale 2024 goes LIVE: Check top deals, offers and bank discount here gcw

    Flipkart flagship sale 2024 goes LIVE: Check top deals, offers and bank discount here

    Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Which is a BETTER smartphone under Rs 30,000? gcw

    Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Which is a BETTER smartphone under Rs 30,000?

    Karnataka Minister son Dhruv Patil captures Heterochromia Iridum phenomenon in leopard eyes at Bandipur vkp

    Karnataka Minister’s son captures rare phenomenon in leopard’s eyes at Bandipur forest

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED! gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED!

    GOOD news for Apple users! iPhone 15 MASSIVE price drop ahead of iPhone 16 launch event gcw

    GOOD news for Apple users! iPhone 15 MASSIVE price drop ahead of iPhone 16 launch event

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh unrest: Student leaders, other Muslims stand guard over temples and churches AJR

    Bangladesh unrest: Student leaders, other Muslims stand guard over temples and churches

    PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad on August 10 dmn

    BREAKING: PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad

    Cricket Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan test squad against Bangladesh scr

    Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan test squad against Bangladesh

    Tropical storm Debby: Flooding rain and strong winds in Southeast coast of US, threatens Northeast region dmn

    Tropical storm Debby: Flooding rain and strong winds in Southeast coast of US, threatens Northeast region

    Kerala: Vengeri Cooperative Bank offers job to wife of Arjun, who went missing after Karnataka landslide anr

    Kerala: Vengeri Cooperative Bank offers job to wife of Arjun, who went missing after Karnataka landslide

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon