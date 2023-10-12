Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel-Palestine war: X has taken down hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts, says CEO Yaccarino

    Social media platform X has removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts and taken down or labeled thousands of pieces of content . “So far since the start of the conflict X has identified and removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts from the platform,” Yaccarino said in a letter posted on X.

    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    Elon Musk’s social media platform X has removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts and taken down or labeled thousands of pieces of content since the Palestinian outfit’s attack on Israel, its chief executive officer (CEO) Linda Yaccarino said on Thursday. 

    These statements follow EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton's ultimatum to Elon Musk to combat the propagation of disinformation on X following the Hamas attack in order to comply with new EU internet content laws.

    CEO Yaccarino detailed X's attempts to combat unlawful content on the network, formerly known as Twitter. "X has identified and removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts from the platform since the beginning of the conflict," Yaccarino wrote in a letter posted on X.

    In response to Breton's request, the platform is "proportionately and effectively assessing and addressing identified fake and manipulated content during this constantly evolving and shifting crisis," she wrote. 

    Under the EU's Digital Services Act, which went into force in August, social media companies are required to increase monitoring of their platforms for unlawful content or face substantial fines.

    "There is no place on X for terrorist organizations or violent extremist groups and we continue to remove such accounts in real time, including proactive efforts,” Yaccarino said.   X has "removed or labelled tens of thousands of pieces of content" and stated that Community Notes, a tool that lets users to submit their own fact-checks to postings, is "visible on thousands of posts, generating millions of impressions."

