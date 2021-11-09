  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Instagram to charge Rs 89 to offer exclusive content, stories?

    Instagram's app store listing now includes a new "Instagram Subscriptions" in-app purchase option in the United States.

    Instagram to charge Rs 89 to offer exclusive content gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 6:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Instagram is said to be adding subscriptions to its platform, which would provide unique material that will only be viewable to the artists' subscribers. The Meta-owned picture sharing network may now be preparing for further testing of the planned functionality. Instagram's app store listing now includes a new "Instagram Subscriptions" in-app purchase option in the United States. The item, which Sensor Tower initially reported on, was updated on November 1 and appears to have a price of $4.99, with a $0.99 option added a few days later.

    In India, Instagram's App Store listing displays a monthly price of Rs 89 for "Instagram memberships". Previously, the list only offered badges as in-app purchases starting at Rs 89 and going up to Rs 449. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri stated earlier this year that the network is looking towards a subscription-based model for creators. So yet, there has been no official notification from Instagram. 

    Also Read | Diwali 2021: Instagram to introduce new stickers, other features to celebrate festival of lights

    The listing, on the other hand, suggests that the firm is working on the planned feature. While the "Instagram Subscriptions" in-app purchase in India only shows an Rs 89 charge, the US listing includes subscriptions ranging from $0.99 to $4.99, implying numerous subscription levels.

    Many social media sites are already testing subscription-based systems that allow users to pay for unique content from their favourite authors. Twitter, for example, just introduced Twitter Blue, the microblogging platform's equivalent of subscriptions.

    Also Read | Instagram rolling out new feature, users can now schedule an IG Live; Details inside

    Meanwhile, Instagram is presently testing a new feature that allows users to book an IG Live up to 90 days in advance. Instagram Live, for those who are unfamiliar, allows users to stream live videos to their followers via Instagram Stories. It's great for improving engagement, directly connecting with your users, giving news, and building your brand. Users will "sign up," according to Instagram, to act as a reminder to tune in.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 6:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Trading app Robinhood hacked over 7 million customers data exposed gcw

    Trading app Robinhood hacked, over 7 million customers' data exposed

    Video Icon
    NASA SpaceX astronauts successfully splashdown on earth, ending 200-day flight-dnm

    NASA’s SpaceX astronauts successfully splashdown on earth, ending 200-day flight

    Video Icon
    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets to start commercial services by 2022 gcw

    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets, to start commercial services by 2022

    Video Icon
    How to Create and Set Up Profitable Facebook Video Ads

    How to Create and Set Up Profitable Facebook Video Ads

    Video Icon
    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile gcw

    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Author Balan Putheri receives Padma Shri amid news of wife's demise VPN

    Author Balan Putheri receives Padma Shri amid news of wife's demise

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki dominates top 10 selling cars list Tata Motors Punch take 10 spot gcw

    Maruti Suzuki dominates top 10 selling cars list, occupy first 4 slots; Tata Motors’ Punch takes 10th spot

    Video Icon
    Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab Cabinet accepts Attorney General APS Deol resignation gcw

    Navjot Singh Sidhu has his way, Punjab Cabinet accepts Attorney General APS Deol's resignation

    Video Icon
    Govt announces 96 countries mutually agree to recognise vaccine certificates with India gcw

    Govt announces 96 countries mutually agree to recognise vaccine certificates with India

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gets upset on Karan Kundrra: I am not your girlfriend SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gets upset on Karan Kundrra: I am not your girlfriend

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon