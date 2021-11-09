Instagram to charge Rs 89 to offer exclusive content, stories?

Instagram is said to be adding subscriptions to its platform, which would provide unique material that will only be viewable to the artists' subscribers. The Meta-owned picture sharing network may now be preparing for further testing of the planned functionality. Instagram's app store listing now includes a new "Instagram Subscriptions" in-app purchase option in the United States. The item, which Sensor Tower initially reported on, was updated on November 1 and appears to have a price of $4.99, with a $0.99 option added a few days later.

In India, Instagram's App Store listing displays a monthly price of Rs 89 for "Instagram memberships". Previously, the list only offered badges as in-app purchases starting at Rs 89 and going up to Rs 449. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri stated earlier this year that the network is looking towards a subscription-based model for creators. So yet, there has been no official notification from Instagram.

The listing, on the other hand, suggests that the firm is working on the planned feature. While the "Instagram Subscriptions" in-app purchase in India only shows an Rs 89 charge, the US listing includes subscriptions ranging from $0.99 to $4.99, implying numerous subscription levels.

Many social media sites are already testing subscription-based systems that allow users to pay for unique content from their favourite authors. Twitter, for example, just introduced Twitter Blue, the microblogging platform's equivalent of subscriptions.

Meanwhile, Instagram is presently testing a new feature that allows users to book an IG Live up to 90 days in advance. Instagram Live, for those who are unfamiliar, allows users to stream live videos to their followers via Instagram Stories. It's great for improving engagement, directly connecting with your users, giving news, and building your brand. Users will "sign up," according to Instagram, to act as a reminder to tune in.