    Coming soon: Digital India futureLABS, India Semiconductor Research Centre

    Addressing the IESA Vision Summit 2024, Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the government's vision for the electronics manufacturing ecosystem and revealed plans for the India Semiconductor Research Centre, a hub for semiconductor innovation

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday announced that the government will soon launch Digital India futureLABS, enabling partnerships between the government, startups and large enterprises in the electronics space. Highlighting the vision of the Narendra Modi government in the electronics manufacturing ecosystem while addressing the IESA Vision Summit 2024, Chandrasekhar also informed that the government will establish the India Semiconductor Research Centre shortly, which will serve as a hub for semiconductor innovation.

    "The collaboration and partnership for Digital India futureLABS will involve Government labs, Indian startups, large enterprises, and corporations within the electronics space, including tier 1 suppliers and automotive industrial platforms. The initiative is dedicated to designing and innovating systems for the future," the Union Minister said.

    The Digital India futureLABS initiative is geared towards elevating India's Electronics & IT sector by establishing a comprehensive research and innovation framework. It aims to promote leadership in standards, IPs, systems, and platforms, with a particular focus on strengthening the domestic innovation ecosystem through collaboration. The initiative seeks to drive sustainable growth and foster technological progress, concentrating on sectors like Automotive, Mobility, Compute, Communication, Strategic Electronics, and Industrial IoT. With C-DAC as the nodal agency, futureLABS will facilitate collaboration between startups, multinational corporations (MNCs), research and development institutions, and academia to jointly develop systems, standards, and IP cores.

    Minister Chandrasekhar underscored Prime Minister Modi's vision for the electronics manufacturing ecosystem, highlighting India's significant progress in establishing a thriving innovation ecosystem that catalyzes both startups and large enterprises.

    "Over the past several years, the objective has been to catalyze innovation, support startups, and witness substantial success, particularly in the consumer internet space. The innovative ecosystem has witnessed a surge in startups, unicorns, investments, and the creation of numerous opportunities, making it one of the most exciting and fastest-growing in the world. As a logical expansion of this innovation ecosystem and a reimagining of our national ambitions, we have turned to our Prime Minister, who has laid out a framework and made investments to expand our semiconductor ecosystem. This deep tech initiative ensures that future systems meet the performance requirements driven by increased digitization for consumers, enterprises, and governments worldwide. The initiative's focus encompasses the entire spectrum, including automotive, computer, wireless telecommunication, industrial applications, IoT, and strategic technologies," added the minister.

