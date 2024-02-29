Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple plans major AI announcement for ‘later this year’, CEO Tim Cook confirms

    Apple CEO Tim Cook set to announce plans to reveal more about generative artificial intelligence later this year, highlighting its potential for enhancing productivity. Despite slower deployment compared to rivals, AI is already at work in Apple's products.

    Apple plans major AI announcement for later this year CEO Tim Cook confirms
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    Apple plans to share its grand AI plans with the public later this year, CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s recent annual shareholder meeting. Cook has been rather outspoken on the promise of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly generative AI, even if Apple has generally been silent on the matter while competitors Google, Microsoft, and now Samsung are moving ahead of it with consumer-facing products and use cases.

    Reiterating the company's "incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we're currently investing significantly in this area," the CEO of Apple reportedly told investors that "we believe that will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem solving and more," according to media report.

    More information on Apple's plans to use it in-house for its services and products, such as the iPhone, will be made public later this year. Cook has emphasized that artificial intelligence is already present in many of the products that Apple sells today, saying things like, "Every Mac that runs on Apple silicon is an incredibly powerful AI machine." There isn't a better machine for AI available right now, in fact, but the firm is also trying to provide more explicit capabilities to help the most ubiquitous trend in the industry reach its full potential.

    Because of Apple's stringent privacy regulations, data is locked on the device, which reduces the AI's capacity to learn. A few of these could revolve around Siri. According to online rumors, Apple is preparing a number of creative AI "superpowers" for its virtual assistant in an attempt to overtake Google's Gemini (formerly Bard) and OpenAI's ChatGPT. At WWDC 2024, the first round of announcements may come as early as June.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 4:37 PM IST
