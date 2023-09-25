Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Sale date ANNOUNCED! Check out expected offers, deals & more

    Amazon’s upcoming festive season sale, titled the Amazon Great Indian Festival, will reportedly start from October 10th. Officially, Amazon has already made the Great Indian Festival sale microsite live, which, for now, only confirms a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards.

    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

    Amazon’s flagship sale event, the Great Indian Festival (GIF), will be live from October 10. As has been the case in the past, its Prime customers will get early access to the sale, the e-commerce giant revealed on its app on September 25. While rival Flipkart is yet to announce the dates for its flagship sale, the Big Billion Days (BBD), both, Amazon’s GIF and Flipkart’s BBD, have overlapped with each other in the past and might be the case even this year.

    Mobiles and accessories are expected to be discounted by up to 40% for customers. Customers of SBI Bank are eligible to receive an immediate 10% discount using their debit and credit cards during the event.

    Discounts on a variety of devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, Realme Narzo 60x, iQOO Z7 Pro, Honor 90 5G, and more, are hinted to on Amazon's Great Indian Festival website.

    The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, iQOO Z7s, Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G, Oppo A78 5G, Redmi 12 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite, Redmi 12C, itel A60s, and Lava Blaze 5G are among the other mid-range smartphones that will likely be for sale.

    Amazon also indicates potential discounts on well-known models including the OnePlus 11, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series, among others. During the Great Freedom Festival Sale, customers may take advantage of perks including No-Cost EMI, exchange deals, and exclusive Prime member privileges.

