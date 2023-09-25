Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Get paid to watch YouTube video'; Government issues warning regarding online financial scams

    The central government has issued a warning regarding the surge in online financial scams occurring on various social media platforms. The government has specifically cautioned against participating in task-based investment scams on Telegram.

    'Get paid to watch YouTube video'; Government issues warning regarding online financial scams rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    The central government has issued a warning regarding the surge in online financial scams occurring on various social media platforms. The government has specifically cautioned against participating in task-based investment scams on Telegram.

    Cyber Dost, the government's cybersecurity awareness Twitter handle, shared a video emphasising the risks involved in such scams. The video advises people to be cautious of messages offering payment for activities like watching YouTube videos, rating movies, reviewing hotels, or following Instagram accounts, as these are often fraudulent schemes.

     

    These messages will reach people through Telegram, WhatsApp, etc. Many people may fall for this scam when they are offered money in return. It leads to massive financial fraud by providing bank account information and personal information.

    These deceptive messages are circulated through platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp, enticing individuals with promises of easy money. Unfortunately, falling for such scams can lead to significant financial losses, as scammers may obtain sensitive personal and banking information.

    The government has shared a 39-second video through Cyber Dost, urging people to report any suspicious online scams since 1930. Additionally, users are encouraged to file complaints related to cybercrime on cybercrime.gov.in to help combat these fraudulent activities.

    To shield yourself from online financial scams, it's crucial to stay informed and recognize common warning signs. Verify the authenticity of websites and emails before divulging personal information, and bolster your online security by employing robust, regularly updated passwords. 

    Implement multi-factor authentication (MFA) whenever possible to fortify your account protection. Exercise caution when confronted with unsolicited requests for money or sensitive data, and promptly report any suspicious activity to both relevant authorities and your bank. Lastly, continuous education and vigilance are key in safeguarding your finances from the ever-evolving landscape of online threats.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale date ANNOUNCED Check out expected offers deals more gcw

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Sale date ANNOUNCED! Check out expected offers, deals & more

    iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Drop test reveals which Apple smartphone is more durable WATCH gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Drop test reveals which smartphone is more durable (WATCH)

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch with a price hike Here is what we know gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch with a price hike? Here's what we know

    WATCH Tesla humanoid robot performs yoga CEO Elon Musk calls it progress gcw

    WATCH: Tesla's humanoid robot performs yoga, CEO Elon Musk calls it 'progress'

    Im buying one Why Elon Musk wants to purchase iPhone 15 series revealed gcw

    'I'm buying one': Why Elon Musk wants to purchase iPhone 15 series revealed

    Recent Stories

    Controversial Samosas stuffed with strawberry and blueberry shock food lovers; 'RIP' say netizens - WATCH snt

    Controversial! Samosas stuffed with strawberry and blueberry shock food lovers; 'RIP' say netizens - WATCH

    Luxury train Deccan Odyssey resumes operation; Check ticket price, features routes and more anr

    Luxury train Deccan Odyssey resumes operation; Check ticket price, features, routes and more

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi commends vibrant BJP workers' spirit at massive 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' meet WATCH AJR

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi commends vibrant BJP workers' spirit at massive 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' meet | WATCH

    Cricket India vs Australia 2023: Shreyas Iyer makes a bold statement about his batting position osf

    India vs Australia 2023: Shreyas Iyer makes a bold statement about his batting position

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: 7 tips to boost your memory RBA EAI

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: 7 tips to boost your memory

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon