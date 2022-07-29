Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Xavi is largely responsible' - Jules Kounde on reason behind choosing Barcelona over Chelsea

    Jules Kounde made his exciting move from Sevilla to Barcelona on Thursday. He has reasoned Xavi behind his decision to scrap the Chelsea move.

    Xavi is largely responsible - Jules Kounde on reason behind choosing Barcelona over Chelsea
    Barcelona, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 2:31 PM IST

    In what comes as a hijack move by Spanish giants Barcelona, it has stolen French defender Jules Kounde from the hands of English giants Chelsea. He has joined the Catalans from fellow Spanish giants Sevilla for a reported p[eriod of five years. Although Kounde and Sevilla had a verbal agreement with The Blues, Barca stepped in before the deal was final, as the Frenchman opted to wait and listen to Barcelona's offer before making his choice. He also supposedly held talks with the Catalans' head coach Xavi before deciding to move to Camp Nou. Meanwhile, he has also explained the reason for his decision.

    "Xavi is largely responsible [for my decision]. His speech excited me. I spoke several times with him. The conversations were very fluid, and he gave me the feeling that we see football similarly. I'm going to come and hopefully do my best to play a leading role for this club," Kounde told Barcelona following his arrival at the club on Thursday.

    ALSO READ: Is Lionel Messi the reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo looking to leave Man United?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

    "I'm very proud, grateful and excited because I have arrived at a massive club with a team like that. I want to start playing with the team and join my teammates as soon as possible. Sevilla is a great club, but Barcelona is one more step in my career on every level, especially sporting. I will try to win as many titles as possible," added Kounde.

    Kounde becomes Barcelona's sixth proper signing of the season. It already has midfielders Pablo Torre and Franck Kessie, along with strikers Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski and defender Andreas Christensen. In contrast, strikers Francisco Trincão and Rey Manaj, along with midfielders Miralem Pjanić and Álex Collado and goalkeeper Iñaki Peña have returned from their respective loan spells. Also, defender Sergi Roberto and striker Ousmane Dembélé have signed contract extensions with the club, while Barca's transfer activity has raised suspicions, considering its financial struggles.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 2:31 PM IST
