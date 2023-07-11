Wimbledon 2023: Watch the moment Ukraine's Elina Svitolina stunned top seed Iga Swiatek to reach semi-finals

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina produced a stunning performance at Wimbledon 2023, defeating world number one Iga Swiatek to secure a spot in the semi-finals. This impressive feat comes just three months after Svitolina's return from maternity leave. Despite facing a deficit in both the first two sets against the reigning US Open and French Open champion, Svitolina prevailed with a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 victory. Having previously reached the semi-finals in 2019, Svitolina will now face Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the quest for a place in the championship match on Saturday.

In the early stages of the match, it was Swiatek who dominated, taking a 5-3 lead. The crowd showed their support for Svitolina, their newfound favorite of the tournament, as it seemed she might fall short. However, Svitolina began her comeback with a stunning forehand winner, holding her serve at 5-4.

Svitolina quickly turned the tide, capitalizing on Swiatek's weak serving. With a double fault from Swiatek, Svitolina leveled the score at 5-5. Swiatek tried to regain control but made a forehand error, allowing Svitolina to hold for a 6-5 lead. Svitolina's backhand volley flew wide under the pressure, giving Swiatek the set.

After a brief pause, play resumed, and Swiatek took an early lead of 3-1 in the second set. However, she committed 21 unforced errors at 3-3, and Svitolina capitalized, taking a 4-3 lead and then a 5-4 advantage. Despite the close holds, Swiatek forced a tie-break.

Svitolina initially had a 4-1 lead in the tie-break, but Swiatek fought back and claimed the set with exceptional play. Undeterred, Svitolina regrouped and continued her strong performance. She broke Swiatek's serve to take a 2-1 lead after Swiatek mishit her backhand. The crowd erupted as Svitolina secured a double break at 4-1, and although she had to seal the match on deuce after leading 40-0, she held her nerves.

With back-to-back aces, Svitolina established a commanding 5-1 lead, showcasing her confidence and composure. Svitolina displayed unwavering determination, while Swiatek struggled to hold her serve, forcing Svitolina to serve for the match. She sealed the victory as Swiatek's shot found the net, bringing an end to the intense encounter.