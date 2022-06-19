Wimbledon 2022: Naomi Osaka withdraws citing Achilles injury

Naomi Osaka will not be competing in Wimbledon 2022 due to an Achilles injury. She is the third prominent name to withdraw after Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem.

Naomi Osaka of Japan will miss out on her participation in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, as she has cited an Achilles injury. Last week, she posted a video on Twitter of herself rehabbing her Achilles through an underwater treadmill. On Saturday, the Wimbledon organisers put them on the withdrawal list reasoning as a leg injury. Last month, she withdrew from the Rome Open due to an ankle injury. Although she returned during the French Open Grand Slam, she was shockingly eliminated in the opening round to Amanda Anisimova of the United States of America (USA). Later, she expressed her doubts about competing at the Wimbledon.

At the same time, Wimbledon will not have ranking points due to the organisers' decision to bar Russian and Belarusian players in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. As a result, Osaka's 43rd WTA singles ranking will not be affected upon her withdrawal. The four-time Slam winner has not been at her best in Wimbledon so far, managing to enter the third round on a couple of occasions.

ALSO READ: 'Intention is to try and play Wimbledon' - Rafael Nadal

Also, Osaka has not competed at the Wimbledon since 2019. The 2020 edition of the Slam was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, she took some time off from the sport for personal reasons, leading to her missing the 2021 edition. She had also withdrawn mid-way through the 2021 French Open due to mental health issues.

On Saturday, she took to her social media handles to give an update on her injury, titled "After the storm comes the calm". She wrote, "I feel like life keeps dealing cards, and you're never gonna be used to them. But it's how you adapt to uncomfortable situations that really says stuff about your character."

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2022 - Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem withdraw, here's why

"I've been repeating mantras a lot in my head recently. I don't know if it's to subconsciously help myself through stressful times or to ease my mind into realising that everything will work out fine as long as I put in the work. Cause what more can you do?" concluded Osaka.