Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's official now: Porsche and Audi will join Formula 1

    German automaker Volkswagen on Monday confirmed its return to Formula 1 racing from the 2026 season with its premium brands Audi and Porsche.

    Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess Porsche and Audi will join Formula 1
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Wolfsburg, First Published May 2, 2022, 8:55 PM IST

    German automaker Volkswagen on Monday confirmed its return to Formula 1 racing from the 2026 season with its premium brands Audi and Porsche.

    Group CEO Herbert Diess put an end to months of speculation surrounding Volkswagen entering the Formula 1 competition. However, fans will have to wait till the 2026 season to see Audi and Porche on the racetrack. That is because the folks at Volkswagen believe that the rule changes planned by the FIA for 2026 present the best opportunity for the two brands to enter the competition.

    All F1 teams will have new engines in 2026 which will run on fully sustainable fuels even though the engine architecture will be similar to the 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid in use currently. 

    Besides, there is also the factor of engine development -- something that the Volkswagen management believes will take at least three years to perfect.

    Formula 1 involves huge investment. And Diesse did not hold back the fact that not everyone on the Volkswagen board was on board with the idea initially but voted favourably when convinced that entering the sport would boost the brand value of both Porsche and Audi. 

    The Netflix boost

    Volkswagen's decision to enter the Formula 1 arena may have been influenced by the Netflix docuseries 'Drive to Survive'. During his interaction on YouTube, Diess said that the series had triggered massive interest in the sport.

    He said that the series had contributed significantly to Formula 1's popularity among young customer groups in the US and Asian markets.

    Diess further said that today if someone were to speak of motorsport, Formula 1 will be the most talked-about.

    The 2026 powertrain change

    Come 2026, the complex Motor Generator Unit-Heat or the MGU-H will be gone forever. For the uninitiated, the MGU-H captures energy from exhaust gases.

    Replacing the MGU-H in 2026 will be the MGU-K or Kinetic which will recapture energy on braking. The MGU-K is similar to the energy recapture systems on most hybrid vehicles on the road today.

    The 2026 engines will also run on 100 per cent sustainable fuels. 

    The Formula 1 Commission will be voting on the 2026 engine rules in July. 

    Also Read: Will Carlos Alcaraz be the next Rafael Nadal? Here's what the Spanish duo think

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 8:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic new look is the perfect summer vibe-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's new look is the perfect summer vibe

    Brian Lara tribute - Saluting the batting genius from Trinidad-ayh

    Brian Lara tribute - Saluting the batting genius from Trinidad

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 KKR vs RR kolkata-rajasthan Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    IPL 2022: CSK fans cherish captain Dhoni's post-match presentation after 13 run win over SRH snt

    IPL 2022: CSK fans cherish captain Dhoni's post-match presentation after win over SRH

    IPL 2022: Twitter explodes after CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad equals Sachin Tendulkar's unique record snt

    IPL 2022: Twitter explodes after CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad equals Sachin Tendulkar's unique record

    Recent Stories

    tennis madrid open Will Carlos Alcaraz be the next Rafael Nadal? Spanish duo give honest opinions snt

    Will Carlos Alcaraz be the next Rafael Nadal? Here's what the Spanish duo think

    Pictures Lady Gaga looks super-sexy in blue bikini; singer is currently in Las Vegas RBA

    Pictures: Lady Gaga looks super-sexy in blue bikini; singer is currently in Las Vegas

    How about a Uniform Education System, HC asks Centre, Delhi govt - adt

    How about a Uniform Education System, HC asks Centre, Delhi govt

    Here what IPL star Virat Kohli gifted Anushka Sharma on her birthday RBA

    Here's what IPL star Virat Kohli gifted Anushka Sharma on her birthday

    Watch Magician juggles boxes, creates mind-blowing illusion; netizens stunned-tgy

    Watch: Magician juggles boxes, creates mind-blowing illusion; netizens stunned

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon