Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Despite loss to Bublik, returning Wawrinka wins hearts

Thirteen months after suffering a foot injury, Stan Wawrinka marked his return to a Tour-level competition by showing glimpses of his old form. However, the Swiss failed to get past the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, losing to Alexander Bublik 3-6 7-5 6-2 on Monday.

In March 2021, the three-time Grand Slam winner underwent surgery before another operation three months later. Wawrinka returned to action only last month at a Challenger Tour tournament.

Although the 37-year-old was knocked out in the first round of the claycourt action, several fans took to Twitter to express their pleasure to see the 2014 champion back in action. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

In the first round, world number 36, Bublik took advantage of the Swiss ace's rustiness and raced through the first set in only 27 minutes on Court Rainier III.

In the second set, Wawrinka squandered an opportunity to break Bublik and staved off three set points to hold for 5-5, but could not prevent his Kazakh opponent from taking the contest into a decider.

Bublik was unstoppable in the final set and clinched the game in style with his powerful serve and variety of shots as he pulled the wild card around the court to claim his first win at the event in two hours and five minutes.

With this victory, Bublik will next face 13th seed Pablo Carreno Busta or Argentine qualifier Sebastian Baez in the second round.

Earlier, Italy's 2019 champion Fabio Fognini beat Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 7-5 4-6 6-3, while American Sebastian Korda powered past Botic van de Zandschulp 7-5 6-4, and Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas downed Tallon Griekspoor 6-4 4-6 6-2.

The tournament is without a number of big names, including Rafa Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini, although world number one Novak Djokovic returns to action and meets Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday.