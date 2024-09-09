Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jannik Sinner wins US Open 2024: Italian earns staggering Rs 30.2 crore for title finish at Flushing Meadows

    Italian ace Jannik Sinner secured his second Grand Slam title with a commanding victory over Taylor Fritz in the US Open 2024 men's singles final, winning 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 9:39 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

    Italian ace Jannik Sinner secured his second Grand Slam title with a commanding victory over Taylor Fritz in the US Open 2024 men's singles final, winning 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday. Sinner's powerful serving and consistent baseline play proved too strong for Fritz at the Flushing Meadows, who was unable to sustain his impressive tournament run in front of a supportive home crowd.

    Despite the pressure, Sinner, 23, maintained composure, committing only 19 unforced errors. His victory marks the first time in 47 years that a male player has won their first two Grand Slam titles in the same season.

    "This title for me means so much; the last period of my career was not easy. There is my team who supports me every day, the people who are close to me," Sinner was quoted as saying by ATP after his win over Fritz.

    "I love tennis, I practise a lot for these kind of stages, but off the court there is a life. I would like to dedicate this title to my aunt who is really not feeling well health-wise. I don't know how much I'll still have her in my life. It's so nice I can still share a positive moment with her," he added.

    Sinner's US Open 2024 title win earned him a hefty $3,600,000 (approximately Rs 30,23,18,023 crore) from the tournament's record $75 million prize pool. Runner-up Fritz, meanwhile, took home $1,800,000 (approximately Rs 15,11,22,462 crore). Aryna Sabalenka, the women's singles US Open 2024 champion, took home the same prize money of $3,600,000 for her victory.

    Frances Tiafoe and Jack Draper took $1,00,000 (approximately Rs 8,39,56,923 crore) after being eliminated in the semifinals of the Grand Slam. Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev each got $530,000 (approximately Rs 4,44,97,169 crore) for their quarterfinal finish.

    Players eliminated in the fourth round of this year's tournament, including 6th seed Andrey Rublev, 8th seed Casper Ruud, each took home $325,000 (approximately Rs 2,72,86,000 crore).

    Defending champion Novak Djokovic, who was knocked out in the third round of the US Open 2024, earned $215,000 (approximately Rs 1,80,50,738 crore) along with other players who did not progress to the fourth round.

    Those knocked out in the second round, including Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz, received $140,000 (approximately Rs 1,17,53,969 crore) each. Finally, those players who were sent home packing in the first round, including former US Open champion Dominic Thiem and 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, earned $100,000 (approximately Rs 83,95,692 lakh) each.

     

