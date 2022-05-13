Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Italian Open 2022: 1st in the last 4! Zverev sees off Garin to seal semi-finals berth

    The 2017 Italian Open champion Zverev will now face the winner of the clash between Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and home favourite Jannik Sinner.

    Italian Open 2022: 1st in the last 4! Zverev sees off Garin to seal semi-finals berth
    Rome, First Published May 13, 2022, 6:35 PM IST

    World No.3 Alexander Zverev would be hoping to clinch his first season title after the Germain overcame Cristian Garin 7-5 6-2 to book his place in the Italian Open 2022 semi-finals on Friday.

    The 2017 champion at Rome outclassed Garin in the pair's first meeting since the Chilean upset him on home soil en route to clinching the ATP 250 event in Munich three years ago.

    "I think it was a high-level match. At times it wasn't pretty tennis, but I got the job done, and that's the most important thing," said Zverev, who is yet to drop a set in Rome.

    In the opening set, Garin had the first breakpoint at 3-2, but the German squirmed his way out of it and broke his 25-year-old opponent to take a 4-3 lead and went on to close the gritty clash. Zverev comfortably won the second set after Garin dropped serve in his first game, converting two out of his seven break points to wrap up the victory.

    Zverev will now face the winner of the clash between Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and home favourite Jannik Sinner.

    Also read: French Open 2022: Struggling Nadal not ready to give up dream of winning 14th crown

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 6:35 PM IST
