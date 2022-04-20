Andy Murray to make clay-court return with Madrid Open wildcard

Andy Murray has reversed his decision to skip the entire clay-court season after being confirmed as a wildcard entry for the Madrid Open.

In a massive U-turn, Andy Murray has reversed his decision to skip the entire clay-court season and will now participate at the Madrid Open in early May after being given wildcard entry for the tournament.

In February, the 34-year-old Scot had announced he would miss the entire clay-court season, including the prestigious French Open, as he hopes to make his way through the rest of the 2022 campaign.

However, Murray has been practising on the clay surface and will now play in the Spanish capital from May 2 and potentially at the Italian Open in Rome a week later. However, the Scot looks unlikely to feature at Roland Garros, held between May 22 and June 5.

Murray has only played the French Open once since 2017, suffering a first-round exit in 2020. He was last seen in action against World No 2 Daniil Medvedev, where Murray lost in the second round of the Miami Open.

After the clay-court season, the three-time Grand Slam champion plans to return to the United Kingdom to prepare for the grass-court season, which begins in early June, with Wimbledon then taking place from June 27.

The former World No. 1 recently reunited with coach Ivan Lendl, and this is the third time the two have been working together, with each of Murray’s grand slam triumphs having come under the guidance of the 62-year-old.