Alcaraz triumphs in grueling battle to reach National Bank Open quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, showcased his resilience as he battled past the 15th seed Hubert Hurkacz in a thrilling encounter at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, securing a place in the quarterfinals. Overcoming a slow start and a tense finale, the Spaniard managed to edge out Hurkacz with a scoreline of 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(3), extending his impressive winning streak to 14 matches. Despite facing adversity, Alcaraz held firm with a remarkable display of mental fortitude.

Reflecting on his roller-coaster performance, Alcaraz admitted, "Honestly, I didn't know what happened. I started feeling bad at that moment. I couldn't feel the right way in my shots. I didn't know what happened. But what I was thinking was to stay calm, try to find a way to overcome the problems and find the good feeling again. I think at 5-6 serving, I started to feel better. The big players have that feeling to find a way to stay alive and try to end the match playing well."

Alcaraz initially struggled to find his rhythm, grappling with unforced errors that allowed Hurkacz to seize an early advantage. However, the young Spaniard regained his composure, adapting his approach to engage in lengthy rallies and exploit his opponent's vulnerabilities. As Hurkacz's first-serve percentage faltered, Alcaraz seized the opportunity to turn the tide in his favour.

While Alcaraz displayed dominance on his serve, winning an impressive 19 consecutive points spanning across the latter part of the second set and the third set, closing the match proved to be a formidable challenge. Despite holding two match points at 5-2, Hurkacz mounted a fierce comeback, snatching four consecutive games and pushing Alcaraz to a tense tie-break. Undeterred by the pressure, Alcaraz remained resolute, emphasizing the importance of self-belief during critical moments.

With his eyes set on his seventh title of the season, Alcaraz's exceptional performance improved his season record to an impressive 49-4. His next challenge comes in the form of a quarterfinal clash with the 12th seed, Tommy Paul. Alcaraz is determined to leave his mark in Toronto, aiming for his third ATP Masters 1000 title of the year after his triumphs in Indian Wells and Madrid.

On the other side of the tournament, American contender Tommy Paul demonstrated his prowess by cruising past compatriot Marcos Giron with a convincing score of 6-3, 6-2. This victory propels Paul into his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal of the year, setting the stage for a showdown against Alcaraz. With both players boasting an even head-to-head record, the quarterfinal promises an electrifying battle for supremacy.

As the competition intensifies, the National Bank Open continues to deliver exhilarating tennis clashes and gripping narratives that captivate fans worldwide.