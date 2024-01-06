Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Raghuram Iyer, the IPL veteran appointed as CEO of Indian Olympic Association?

    Meet Raghuram Iyer, a distinguished IPL veteran who has taken on the role of CEO at the Indian Olympic Association.

    Who is Raghuram Iyer, the IPL veteran appointed as CEO of Indian Olympic Association?
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    Raghuram Iyer has been appointed as the new CEO of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The decision, made after a meticulous selection process by the nomination committee, underscores Iyer's proven track record in sports management and administration.

    The appointment, long overdue and urged by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), reflects IOA's commitment to strengthening its leadership with a seasoned professional. IOA's statement confirms that the nomination committee unanimously selected Raghuram Iyer based on his "wealth of experience and proven track record in sports management and administration".

    "After careful consideration and thorough interviews with the shortlisted candidates, the nomination committee unanimously selected Mr Raghuram Iyer for the role of CEO.

    "His wealth of experience and proven track record in sports management and administration makes him an ideal candidate to lead the IOA in its mission to promote and develop Olympic sports in India," the IOA said in a statement.

    Iyer's Professional Background:

    With extensive experience in managing high-profile IPL teams, Iyer has been a driving force behind the success and strategic growth of these franchises. His tenure with the Rajasthan Royals, coupled with contributions to the Lucknow Super Giants and Rising Supergiants, has showcased his adeptness in sports management and administration. Iyer also rendered his services to ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League and to RPSG Mavericks (a table tennis team) as their CEO.

    IOA Leadership Role:

    Raghuram Iyer's appointment as CEO of the Indian Olympic Association is a testament to his exceptional credentials and was the outcome of a meticulous selection process by the nomination committee. The decision reflects IOA's commitment to reinforcing its leadership with a seasoned professional who brings a wealth of experience to the table.

    Recognition and Support:

    Acknowledging Iyer's invaluable contributions, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had urged the long-overdue appointment, recognizing his expertise and impact on the sports landscape. PT Usha, the first woman president of IOA, emphasised Iyer's profound understanding of the sports domain, describing his role as a significant step towards advancing Indian sports globally.

    Outlook for Indian Sports:

    PT Usha believes that Iyer's unique combination of leadership, strategic vision, and in-depth understanding of the sports landscape will contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of Indian sports on the global stage. With his proven leadership skills and strategic foresight, Raghuram Iyer is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of sports administration in India.

