PV Sindhu drops to World No. 17, her lowest ranking in over a decade

Struggling with inconsistent form, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu experienced a significant setback as she dropped five places to world number 17 in the latest BWF world rankings. Sindhu, who recently returned from a five-month injury layoff, has struggled to regain her winning momentum, resulting in a season without securing a title. Currently, she holds 49,480 points from 14 tournaments.

This marks Sindhu's lowest ranking in over ten years, with her previous placement at 17th occurring in January 2013. Since 2016, she has consistently remained in the top 10, reaching her career-best world number 2 in April 2016.

Sindhu will be eager to regain her form swiftly, especially with the Olympic qualification period concluding in April next year. Her recent addition of Indonesian coach Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, a former All England champion, aims to aid her journey.

Although Sindhu achieved her best finish this season as a finalist in the Madrid Spain Masters, she faced quarterfinal exits in subsequent events like the US Open after registering semifinal finishes at the Malaysia Masters and Canada Open. Currently participating in a super 500 tournament in Korea, Sindhu seeks to rebound in her performances.

Other Indian shuttlers also experienced shifts in their rankings, with HS Prannoy dropping one spot to world number 10, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth maintaining their 12th and 20th positions respectively, and Saina Nehwal slumping to world number 36.

In the men's doubles category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty retained their position as India's highest-ranked players, securing the world number 3 spot. In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slipped to the 19th position, while no Indian pair appeared in the top 25 in mixed doubles.

