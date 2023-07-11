Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Lord Hanuman' to inspire athletes as 'Official Mascot' of Asian Athletics Championships 2023

    The Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok will feature 'Lord Hanuman' as its official mascot

    sports 'Lord Hanuman' to inspire athletes as 'Official Mascot' of Asian Athletics Championships 2023 osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    The Asian Athletics Championships, set to commence in Bangkok on Wednesday, will feature 'Lord Hanuman' as its official mascot. Lord Hanuman holds significant reverence in India and symbolizes extraordinary abilities such as speed, strength, courage, and wisdom, particularly showcased in his unwavering loyalty and devotion to Lord Rama, according to the Asian Athletics Association.

    The 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023 logo represents the participating athletes, their skills, teamwork, and the display of athleticism, dedication, and sportsmanship. The Indian team, led by shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, aims to make a strong impact in the Championships. Departing from Delhi and Bengaluru, the Indian contingent embarked on their journey to the five-day event on Saturday night. The Indian team aims to make their presence felt at the Championships.

    The Asian Athletics Championships 2023 promises not only thrilling athletic performances but also a celebration of cultural symbolism and spiritual inspiration. The event serves as a platform to unite athletes from diverse backgrounds, fostering camaraderie and a sense of shared purpose.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: England to continue with Jonny Bairstow despite his recent struggles

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH WWE legend The Undertaker displays fearlessness, protects wife from shark encounter at beach snt

    WATCH: WWE legend The Undertaker displays fearlessness, protects wife from shark encounter at beach

    football Sunil Chhetri unplugged: 'Immortal 11' on dream life, equation with Virat Kohli, love for chole bhature & more snt

    Sunil Chhetri unplugged: 'Immortal 11' on dream life, equation with Virat Kohli, love for chole bhature & more

    cricket Ashes 2023: England to continue with Jonny Bairstow despite his recent struggles osf

    Ashes 2023: England to continue with Jonny Bairstow despite his recent struggles

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz hopes to win championship this year after win over Berrettini osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz hopes to win championship this year after win over Berrettini

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: MSK Prasad proposes Virat Kohli as a viable candidate to succeed Rohit as captain osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: MSK Prasad proposes Virat Kohli as a viable candidate to succeed Rohit as captain

    Recent Stories

    7 Signs of High Emotional Intelligence: Key Traits for Success and Positive Relationships MSW EAI

    7 signs of high Emotional Intelligence: Key traits for success and positive relationships

    Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer song 'Kaavaalaa' with fan at Mumbai Airport, watch video ADC

    Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer song 'Kaavaalaa' with fan at Mumbai Airport, watch video

    Double delight to Queen Elizabeth: 7 spectacular rose varieties ATG

    Double delight to Queen Elizabeth: 7 spectacular rose varieties

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 20999 on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale Check details gcw

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 20,999 on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale; Check details

    7 Essential Things to Know Before College: A Guide to Success and Growth MSW EAI

    7 essential things to know before College: A guide to success and growth

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon