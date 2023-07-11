'Lord Hanuman' to inspire athletes as 'Official Mascot' of Asian Athletics Championships 2023

The Asian Athletics Championships, set to commence in Bangkok on Wednesday, will feature 'Lord Hanuman' as its official mascot. Lord Hanuman holds significant reverence in India and symbolizes extraordinary abilities such as speed, strength, courage, and wisdom, particularly showcased in his unwavering loyalty and devotion to Lord Rama, according to the Asian Athletics Association.

The 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023 logo represents the participating athletes, their skills, teamwork, and the display of athleticism, dedication, and sportsmanship. The Indian team, led by shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, aims to make a strong impact in the Championships. Departing from Delhi and Bengaluru, the Indian contingent embarked on their journey to the five-day event on Saturday night. The Indian team aims to make their presence felt at the Championships.

The Asian Athletics Championships 2023 promises not only thrilling athletic performances but also a celebration of cultural symbolism and spiritual inspiration. The event serves as a platform to unite athletes from diverse backgrounds, fostering camaraderie and a sense of shared purpose.

